Americans Announce Full 72-Game Schedule for 13th Season of Pro Hockey in Allen

The Allen AMERICANS Professional Hockey Club has announced the full, 2021-22 ECHL 72-game regular season schedule for what will be the organization's 13th year of professional ice hockey in North Texas.

Next season's home opener is set for Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:05 pm CT when the AMERICANS play host to Mountain Division Rival Wichita Thunder. The Americans open the season on the road the night before in Wichita on Friday, October 22.

The default start time for home games will continue to be 7:05 pm CT, save for New Year's Eve, December 31, which will be a 6:05 pm puck drop. Start times for all Sunday games will be announced at a later date. All game times are subject to change.

The full AMERICANS 2021-22 Promotional Schedule will be released closer to the start of the season, but a few big dates are already set.

AMERICANS Legacy Night, the annual celebration of the AMERICANS Championship History, is scheduled for Saturday, October 30, 2021 when Allen hosts the Utah Grizzlies. Stay connected for your chance to help select the next honored Allen sweater to go into the rafters.

The Annual New Year's Eve Game is again set for Friday, December 31, 2021 against the Idaho Steelheads. This will be the AMERICANS' first game in two (2) calendar years against Idaho, who elected to not play the 2020-21 ECHL Season. The last game vs the Steelheads was New Year's Eve 2019, which resulted in a 6-5 overtime Idaho win.

The 13th Annual Fire vs Police on Ice Doubleheader is set for Saturday, February 19, 2022, pairing the opening game between our local heroes with the nightcap matchup between the AMERICANS and Wichita.

Celebrate Texas Night returns on Friday, March 4, 2022 vs Idaho Steelheads featuring a celebration of the Lone Star State.

Fan Appreciation Night is set for the regular season finale on Saturday, April 16, 2022 vs the ECHL expansion team from Iowa, capping off a three-game series against the team from the Hawkeye State. These are the first ever games between Iowa and Allen.

Allen will face ECHL Mountain Division foes in 28 of the 36 home games;

Idaho Steelheads (5) Dec. 31, Jan. 1-2, Mar. 4-5

Kansas City Mavericks (6) Nov. 13, Feb. 9-10-11, Apr. 6, Apr. 8

Rapid City Rush (2) Dec. 5, Jan. 26

Tulsa Oilers (5) Jan. 7, Jan. 12, Feb. 4, Mar. 17, Apr. 3

Utah Grizzlies (2) Oct. 30-31

Wichita Thunder (8) Oct. 23-24, Nov. 14, Dec. 12, Feb. 2, Feb. 19, Mar. 16, Mar. 20

The AMERICANS will face cross-division opponents in the remaining eight (8) home games:

The home slate is highlighted by 27 of 36 home games (75%) being played on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Every Sunday matchup will be designated as an "AMERICANS COMMUNITY DAYS (ACD)", featuring a youth-themed alternate game presentation + interactive engagements focused on fans 14 & under. More details will be shared closer to the first ACD game on October 24 vs Wichita.

ALLEN COMMUNITY DAYS 2021-22 Opponent

Sunday, October 24 Wichita Thunder

Sunday, October 31 Utah Grizzlies

Sunday, November 14 Wichita Thunder

Sunday, December 5 Rapid City Rush

Sunday, December 12 Wichita Thunder

Sunday, January 2 Idaho Steelheads

Sunday, January 30 Newfoundland Growlers

Sunday, March 20 Wichita Thunder

Sunday, April 3 Tulsa Oilers

Seven (7) games in the 2022 portion of the schedule will be played on Wednesdays, which will also be a part of a dedicated series of games under the banner of "WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT WEDNESDAYS". These games will feature a different North Texas-based Women's Owned Business or Non-Profit Organization, along with a host of other unique game features. Stay tuned for more details.

WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT WEDNESDAYS 2021-22 Opponent

Wednesday, January 12 Tulsa Oilers

Wednesday, January 26 Rapid City Rush

Wednesday, February 2 Wichita Thunder

Wednesday, February 9 Kansas City Mavericks

Wednesday, March 16 Wichita Thunder

Wednesday, April 6 Kansas City Mavericks

Wednesday, April 13 Iowa

The remaining two (2) games are set for Thursdays | February 10 vs Kansas City & St. Patricks Night, March 17 vs Tulsa.

There are no home games scheduled for Mondays or Tuesdays for the upcoming season.

For more information on the AMERICANS please stay connected with the team on social media and at the official website of the team, www.AllenAmericans.com.

