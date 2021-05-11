Wheeling's Watling Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Patrick Watling of the Wheeling Nailers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for May 3-9. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Watling scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in three games at Jacksonville last week.

The 27-year-old had an assist in a 3-1 loss on Friday, scored four goals and added an assist in an 8-5 win on Saturday, and picked up a goal in a 6-3 loss on Sunday.

A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Watling has notched 36 points (12g-24a) in 39 games with the Nailers this season.

Watling has totaled 125 points (42g-83a) in 142 career ECHL games with Wheeling, Orlando and Tulsa while adding three points (2g-1a) in 29 career games with Toronto of the American Hockey League.

He spent the last two seasons with the University of New Brunswick where he had 38 points (11g-27a) in 44 games. Prior to turning pro, Watling tallied 102 points (36g-66a) in 187 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Guelph and Soo.

On behalf of Patrick Watling, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner Up: John McCarron, Florida (3 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Marco Roy (Fort Wayne), Christopher Brown (Jacksonville), Greg Moro (Kansas City), Matthew Spencer (Orlando), Andrew Cherniwchan (South Carolina), Ty Lewis (Utah) and Jay Dickman (Wichita).

