Everblades 2021-22 Schedule Announced

May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL officially announced the league's schedule for the 2021-22 regular season on Tuesday afternoon. The 24th season of Florida Everblades hockey will begin on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Hertz Arena against the Jacksonville Icemen.

Click HERE to view the Everblades 2021-22 Schedule.

The Everblades start the season with four straight games at Hertz Arena beginning with the home opener against Jacksonville followed by three contests against the Norfolk Admirals. The first road test for the Everblades comes on Friday, Nov. 5 when Florida travels north to take on the Maine Mariners in Portland.

All 72 of Florida's games will be played in the Eastern Time Zone, with the Everblades facing 10 different opponents over the course of the schedule, including one of the new ECHL teams in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Canada. Trois-Rivières will visit Hertz Arena for three games in the first week of December. This schedule is subject to change.

The Everblades will play at home 36 times over the course of the regular season including a three-game series in April against the Idaho Steelheads, which marks the only occasion that Florida will play a Western Conference opponent in the regular season. All three games against the Steelheads will be played at Hertz Arena.

The Everblades have 12 home games on Wednesday's, one on Thursday, nine on Friday, and 14 on Saturday. The Everblades regular season concludes on Saturday, Apr. 16 against the Atlanta Gladiators at Hertz Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.