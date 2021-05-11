ECHL Announces 2021-22 Season Schedule
May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the preliminary draft of their schedule for the 2021-22 season. Orlando will open its 10th season of ECHL competition against the Atlanta Gladiators at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
The remainder of Orlando's schedule for the 2021-22 season is subject to change, pending the release of the 2021-22 NBA and Orlando Magic schedule later this summer.
The game against the Gladiators marks the sixth time that the Solar Bears open their season on home ice, and is the third home opener against Atlanta.
The Solar Bears will host a total of 10 different teams for 36 home games over the course of the season, including non-divisional opponents Indy Fuel, Maine Mariners, Utah Grizzlies and Wheeling Nailers.
Orlando will also travel to non-divisional opponents Maine, along with the Allen Americans and Tulsa Oilers.
2021-22 Season Ticket Memberships:
2021-22 Season Tickets Memberships are on sale now. Score some of the best seats in the house for as little as $13.50 per game!
