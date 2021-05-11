ECHL Announces 2021-22 Season Schedule

St. John's, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs are pleased to announce their schedule for the upcoming 2021-21 ECHL season.

"While there are still a number of unknowns, we're excited to be back on the ECHL schedule and pending approval from various levels of government and health authorities, we can continue with our plans to safely return to the ice this fall," said Glenn Stanford, President of the Newfoundland Growlers.

The Growlers will once again play a 72-game schedule, including 36 home and road games.

The longest offseason in Growlers history officially ends on October 21, 2021, as the Growlers head to Trois-Rivieres, Quebec to welcome their soon-to-be-named Canadian rivals for their first-ever ECHL contest.

Newfoundland begins its home schedule on November 5 against their long-time North Division rivals, the Adirondack Thunder.

Schedule Highlights

New Look North Division - With the offseason departure of the Brampton Beast and the addition of the new club in Trois-Rivieres, the Growlers' division looks slightly different this season. Trois-Rivieres will now be the Growlers' most common opponent, as the two clubs will meet 16 times this season. The Growlers will face the Adirondack Thunder 15 times, the Maine Mariners 13 times, and the Worcester Railers and Reading Royals nine times each.

Balanced Home Schedule - The Growlers season includes six homestands of six games each. The home schedule features a minimum of six games against all North Division rivals, plus three extra games against our fellow Canadians from Trois-Rivieres.

Sunday, Sunday, Sunday! - Get ready for Sunday hockey at Mile One Centre. This season, the Growlers will introduce seven Sunday home games to the schedule, all penciled in for a 4:00 pm puck drop.

Busy Weekends - The addition of the Sunday matinees means a lot of busy weekends for the team. The Growlers will play three games in three days (known in hockey circles as a 'three-in-three) 15 times over the course of the season, including seven at home, giving Growler fans more weekend opportunities to watch their team play.

Cyclone Warning - The Growlers will welcome the Western Conference powerhouse Cincinnati Cyclones to Mile One Centre for the first time ever to end their 2021-22 home season with three games on April 8, 9, and 10.

New Road Cities for the Growlers - Newfoundland's longest road trip is a seven-game trek immediately following the All-Star Break in January 2022, stopping in four cities the club has never visited before: Kansas City, Tulsa, Wichita, and Allen.

Busy New Year - Newfoundland's busiest month of the upcoming season will be January 2022, as the club will play 13 games in 31 days, followed by a busy February that will see the Growlers appear in 11 games in just 28 days.

Late Finish - With the later start to the season, it only makes sense that the season will be ending a little later than ECHL fans may be used to. Newfoundland will end its season in Adirondack on April 17, 2022.

All home games will begin at 7:00 pm with the exception of Sunday's 4:00 pm matinees.

Information regarding Regiment Gold Membership renewals will be announced at a later date.

