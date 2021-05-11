Patrick Watling Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

Patrick Watling of the Wheeling Nailers

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that Patrick Watling has been chosen as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for May 3-9.

On Saturday night, Watling recorded the 14th four-goal game in Wheeling history as part of a five-point performance in the team's 8-5 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen. Patrick's first goal gave the Nailers a 3-2 lead in the second period, then his second tally was a key insurance marker that made the score 5-3 heading into intermission. His hat trick was completed on the power play to make the score 6-4, then with just over a second to go, he put the finishing touches on the win with an empty netter. Watling was the only Wheeling player to collect at least one point in all three games of the weekend set against the Icemen, as he dished out an assist on Friday, then scored a breakaway goal on Sunday.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native's performance this week helped him climb into second place on the team in scoring, as he now has 12 goals, 24 assists, and 36 points in 39 games. His 0.92 points per game rate is the best on the team for any player who has played in at least half of the games. Patrick's 36 points match his career high, which he originally achieved during the 2016-17 season as a member of the Orlando Solar Bears.

This is the second time this season that Watling has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week, as he also took home the honor for January 25-31. He is the first Nailer since 2018-19 to be a repeat winner in the same season, as Cam Brown and Nick Saracino both did so that year. Cody Sylvester was selected as Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week earlier this season as well, giving the Nailers three this season.

On behalf of Patrick Watling, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Nailers will visit the Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday at 7:30 and Friday at 8:00, before returning home for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday at 7:10 against Greenville. A limited number of tickets are available for Wheeling Nailers home games, and season memberships and flex packs are also available. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

