Thunder Announces 2021-22 Schedule
May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the schedule for the 2021-22 season.
The Thunder will open the season at home on Friday, October 22 against heated rival, Allen. Wichita will close Opening Weekend with a pair of games in Texas against the Americans on Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24.
The Thunder will host two new teams at INTRUST Bank Arena this year. Wheeling comes to town on Saturday, October 30 and Newfoundland visits on Wednesday, January 26. Wichita will also face a new team this year, traveling to Iowa on Wednesday, December 1 and Wednesday, February 23.Â
Wichita will play the majority of its schedule against divisional rivals. The Thunder will play Allen 17 times, Kansas City 15 times and Tulsa 12 times. The Thunder will play Kansas City five-straight times from New Year's Eve to Tuesday, January 11 and then will close the season with three-straight against the Mavericks in April.
The Thunder will play at home the night before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 24 against Rapid City. Wichita will close the holiday weekend at home with Tulsa on Black Friday (November 26) and back-to-back games against the Rush at INTRUST Bank Arena (Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28). The Thunder also will host Kansas City on New Year's Day on Saturday, January 1.
Returning for the 2021-22 season are Idaho and Toledo. Wichita will play Idaho seven times with the first meeting in the Air Capital on Friday, February 4. Toledo comes to town for the first time since the 2016-17 when the Walleye visit INTRUST Bank Arena on St. Patrick's Day.
2021-22 Schedule (home games in bold)
October
Friday, October 22 vs. Allen
Saturday, October 23 at Allen
Sunday, October 24 at Allen
Friday, October 29 vs. Utah
Saturday, October 30 vs. Wheeling
November
Friday, November 5 vs. Allen
Sunday, November 7 vs. Kansas City
Tuesday, November 9 at Kansas City
Friday, November 12 vs. Allen
Sunday, November 14 at Allen
Friday, November 19 at Tulsa
Saturday, November 20 vs. Tulsa
Wednesday, November 24 vs. Rapid City
Friday, November 26 vs. Tulsa
Saturday, November 27 vs. Rapid City
Sunday, November 28 vs. Rapid City
December
Wednesday, December 1 at Iowa
Sunday, December 5 at Tulsa
Thursday, December 9 vs. Allen
Friday, December 10 vs. Allen
Sunday, December 12 at Allen
Wednesday, December 15 at Utah
Friday, December 17 at Utah
Saturday, December 18 at Utah
Sunday, December 19 at Utah
Sunday, December 26 vs. Tulsa
Wednesday, December 29 vs. Allen
Friday, December 31 at Kansas City
January
Saturday, January 1 vs. Kansas City
Friday, January 7 at Kansas City
Saturday, January 8 at Kansas City
Tuesday, January 11 at Kansas City
Thursday, January 13 vs. Rapid City
Friday, January 14 vs. Rapid City
Saturday, January 15 vs. Rapid City
Friday, January 21 vs. Tulsa
Saturday, January 22 at Tulsa
Sunday, January 23 vs. Kansas City
Wednesday, January 26 vs. Newfoundland
Saturday, January 29 vs. Tulsa
February
Wednesday, February 2 at Allen
Friday, February 4 vs. Idaho
Saturday, February 5 vs. Idaho
Sunday, February 6 vs. Idaho
Thursday, February 10 at Rapid City
Friday, February 11 at Rapid City
Saturday, February 12 at Rapid City
Wednesday, February 16 vs. Idaho
Friday, February 18 vs. Allen
Saturday, February 19 at Allen
Wednesday, February 23 at Iowa
Friday, February 25 at Toledo
Saturday, February 26 at Indy
March
Tuesday, March 1 at Kansas City
Friday, March 4 vs. Kansas City
Sunday, March 6 at Kansas City
Wednesday, March 16 at Allen
Thursday, March 17 vs. Toledo
Friday, March 18 vs. Allen
Sunday, March 20 at Allen
Wednesday, March 23 at Idaho
Friday, March 25 at Idaho
Saturday, March 26 at Idaho
April
Friday, April 1 at Tulsa
Saturday, April 2 at Kansas City
Wednesday, April 6 vs. Tulsa
Friday, April 8 at Tulsa
Saturday, April 9 vs. Tulsa
Sunday, April 10 vs. Allen
Wednesday, April 13 vs. Kansas City
Friday, April 15 at Kansas City
Saturday, April 16 vs. Kansas City
The Thunder returns home tonight to host the Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.
