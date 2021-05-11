Thunder Announces 2021-22 Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The Thunder will open the season at home on Friday, October 22 against heated rival, Allen. Wichita will close Opening Weekend with a pair of games in Texas against the Americans on Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24.

The Thunder will host two new teams at INTRUST Bank Arena this year. Wheeling comes to town on Saturday, October 30 and Newfoundland visits on Wednesday, January 26. Wichita will also face a new team this year, traveling to Iowa on Wednesday, December 1 and Wednesday, February 23.Â

Wichita will play the majority of its schedule against divisional rivals. The Thunder will play Allen 17 times, Kansas City 15 times and Tulsa 12 times. The Thunder will play Kansas City five-straight times from New Year's Eve to Tuesday, January 11 and then will close the season with three-straight against the Mavericks in April.

The Thunder will play at home the night before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 24 against Rapid City. Wichita will close the holiday weekend at home with Tulsa on Black Friday (November 26) and back-to-back games against the Rush at INTRUST Bank Arena (Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28). The Thunder also will host Kansas City on New Year's Day on Saturday, January 1.

Returning for the 2021-22 season are Idaho and Toledo. Wichita will play Idaho seven times with the first meeting in the Air Capital on Friday, February 4. Toledo comes to town for the first time since the 2016-17 when the Walleye visit INTRUST Bank Arena on St. Patrick's Day.

2021-22 Schedule (home games in bold)

October

Friday, October 22 vs. Allen

Saturday, October 23 at Allen

Sunday, October 24 at Allen

Friday, October 29 vs. Utah

Saturday, October 30 vs. Wheeling

November

Friday, November 5 vs. Allen

Sunday, November 7 vs. Kansas City

Tuesday, November 9 at Kansas City

Friday, November 12 vs. Allen

Sunday, November 14 at Allen

Friday, November 19 at Tulsa

Saturday, November 20 vs. Tulsa

Wednesday, November 24 vs. Rapid City

Friday, November 26 vs. Tulsa

Saturday, November 27 vs. Rapid City

Sunday, November 28 vs. Rapid City

December

Wednesday, December 1 at Iowa

Sunday, December 5 at Tulsa

Thursday, December 9 vs. Allen

Friday, December 10 vs. Allen

Sunday, December 12 at Allen

Wednesday, December 15 at Utah

Friday, December 17 at Utah

Saturday, December 18 at Utah

Sunday, December 19 at Utah

Sunday, December 26 vs. Tulsa

Wednesday, December 29 vs. Allen

Friday, December 31 at Kansas City

January

Saturday, January 1 vs. Kansas City

Friday, January 7 at Kansas City

Saturday, January 8 at Kansas City

Tuesday, January 11 at Kansas City

Thursday, January 13 vs. Rapid City

Friday, January 14 vs. Rapid City

Saturday, January 15 vs. Rapid City

Friday, January 21 vs. Tulsa

Saturday, January 22 at Tulsa

Sunday, January 23 vs. Kansas City

Wednesday, January 26 vs. Newfoundland

Saturday, January 29 vs. Tulsa

February

Wednesday, February 2 at Allen

Friday, February 4 vs. Idaho

Saturday, February 5 vs. Idaho

Sunday, February 6 vs. Idaho

Thursday, February 10 at Rapid City

Friday, February 11 at Rapid City

Saturday, February 12 at Rapid City

Wednesday, February 16 vs. Idaho

Friday, February 18 vs. Allen

Saturday, February 19 at Allen

Wednesday, February 23 at Iowa

Friday, February 25 at Toledo

Saturday, February 26 at Indy

March

Tuesday, March 1 at Kansas City

Friday, March 4 vs. Kansas City

Sunday, March 6 at Kansas City

Wednesday, March 16 at Allen

Thursday, March 17 vs. Toledo

Friday, March 18 vs. Allen

Sunday, March 20 at Allen

Wednesday, March 23 at Idaho

Friday, March 25 at Idaho

Saturday, March 26 at Idaho

April

Friday, April 1 at Tulsa

Saturday, April 2 at Kansas City

Wednesday, April 6 vs. Tulsa

Friday, April 8 at Tulsa

Saturday, April 9 vs. Tulsa

Sunday, April 10 vs. Allen

Wednesday, April 13 vs. Kansas City

Friday, April 15 at Kansas City

Saturday, April 16 vs. Kansas City

The Thunder returns home tonight to host the Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.

