Cyclones Announce 2021-2022 Schedule
May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the schedule for the 2021-2022 ECHL season.
The 2021-22 campaign has the Cyclones starting the season on the road with an October 23 tilt with the Indy Fuel. This will be the first regular season game since the March 11, 2019 contest in Toledo. After 595 days, the 2021-22 season will see the Cyclones play a total of 72 games, 36 home and 36 on the road. The Cyclones will welcome the familiar faces of the Allen Americans, Atlanta Gladiators, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Fort Wayne Komets, Indy Fuel, Toledo Walleye, Tulsa Oilers, and Wheeling Nailers back to Heritage Bank Center while the expansion Iowa team will visit Cincinnati for the first time. The Cyclones will make familiar trips to play Atlanta, Fort Wayne, Indy, Toledo, and Wheeling while heading to play the expansion Iowa and Trois-Rivières clubs as well as the Newfoundland Growlers for the first time.
Cincinnati Cyclones Schedule Page
The FULL SCHEDULE can be found below:
DATE OPPONENT DATE OPPONENT
10/23 (Sat) @ Indy 1/28 (Fri) Wheeling
10/29 (Fri) @ Kalamazoo 1/29 (Sat) Indy
10/30 (Sat) Indy 2/2 (Wed) Iowa
11/4 (Thur) Iowa 2/5 (Sat) Toledo
11/5 (Fri) @ Fort Wayne 2/6 (Sun) @ Wheeling
11/6 (Sat) Iowa 2/9 (Wed) Atlanta
11/9 (Tues) Indy (10:30am) 2/11 (Fri) @ Fort Wayne
11/12 (Fri) Fort Wayne 2/12 (Sat) @ Indy
11/13 (Sat) @ Wheeling 2/18 (Fri) Tulsa
11/19 (Fri) @ Atlanta 2/19 (Sat) Toledo
11/20 (Sat) @ Atlanta 2/20 (Sun) Toledo (3:00pm)
11/24 (Wed) Toledo 2/24 (Thur) Allen
11/26 (Fri) Kalamazoo 2/26 (Sat) Allen
11/27 (Sat) @ Kalamazoo 2/27 (Sun) Allen (3:00pm)
12/3 (Fri) @ Wheeling 3/5 (Sat) @ Fort Wayne
12/4 (Sat) Indy 3/6 (Sun) @ Toledo
12/5 (Sun) @ Toledo 3/11 (Fri) Wheeling
12/8 (Wed) Wheeling 3/12 (Sat) @ Indy
12/10 (Fri) Indy 3/13 (Sun) @ Fort Wayne
12/11 (Sat) @ Wheeling 3/16 (Wed) Kalamazoo
12/12 (Sun) @ Wheeling 3/18 (Fri) Fort Wayne
12/17 (Fri) @ Indy 3/19 (Sat) Fort Wayne
12/18 (Sat) @ Fort Wayne 3/20 (Sun) @ Indy
12/19 (Sun) @ Fort Wayne 3/23 (Wed) @ Kalamazoo
12/26 (Sun) @ Wheeling 3/25 (Fri) @ Iowa
12/29 (Wed) Greenville 3/26 (Sat) @ Iowa
12/31 (Fri) Greenville (6:00pm) 3/31 (Thu) Kalamazoo
1/7 (Fri) Fort Wayne 4/1 (Fri) Iowa
1/8 (Sat) Kalamazoo 4/2 (Sat) Iowa
1/12 (Wed) Atlanta 4/6 (Wed) @ Trois-Rivières
1/14 (Fri) @ Fort Wayne 4/8 (Fri) @ Newfoundland
1/15 (Sat) @ Kalamazoo 4/9 (Sat) @ Newfoundland
1/16 (Sun) Toledo (3:00pm) 4/10 (Sun) @ Newfoundland
1/21 (Fri) @ Indy 4/12 (Tues) @ Trois-Rivières
1/22 (Sat) @ Fort Wayne 4/15 (Fri) Indy
1/26 (Wed) Wheeling 4/16 (Sat) @ Indy
* Home games with start time of 7:30pm unless noted
2021-2022 Schedule Notes:
-Â Total Games:Â 72
-Â Home Games:Â 36
-Â Road Games:Â 36
-Â Season and Road Opener:Â 10/23 @ Indy Fuel
-Â First Home Game:Â 10/30 @ Kalamazoo Wings
-Â Longest Home Stand:Â 6 games (February 18 - February 27)
-Â Longest Road Stretch:Â 6 Games (December 11 - December 26)
-Â First Time Opponents:Â 3 (Iowa (expansion team), Newfoundland Growlers, Trois-Rivières (expansion team))
-Â Most-Frequent Opponent:Â Indy Fuel (13 Times)
-Â Most-Frequent Home Opponent:Â Indy Fuel (Six Times Each)
-Â Most-Frequent Road Opponent:Â Fort Wayne Komets (Eight Times)
-Â Three Games in Three Days:Â 7
The Cyclones return to the Heritage Bank Center ice on Saturday, October 30th. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website,Â www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 11, 2021
- Mariners Announce 2021-22 Schedule - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Reveal 2021-22 Schedule - Kalamazoo Wings
- Sadek Earns Call to AHL's Ontario Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades 2021-22 Schedule Announced - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Announce 2021-2022 Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Announce 2021-22 Schedule - Indy Fuel
- Walleye Unveil Home Schedule for 2021-22 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Announce Schedule for 2021-22 Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Rabbits, ECHL Release 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavericks Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces 2021-22 Season Schedule - Newfoundland Growlers
- Icemen Announce Game Schedule for Fifth Anniversary & All-Star Season - Jacksonville IceMen
- Steelheads Announce 2021-22 Home Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Announce 2021-22 Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Announces 2021-22 Season Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Announces 2021-22 Schedule - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays, ECHL Unveil Full Schedule for 2021-22 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Oilers Unveil Full 2021-22 Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Adirondack Thunder Announce 2021-22 Season Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Grizzlies Goaltender Wins ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Fuel, May 11 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Patrick Watling Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Wheeling's Watling Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Announce 2021-2022 Schedule
- Former Cyclones Goaltender Michael Houser to Make NHL Debut
- Former Cyclones Goalie Luukkonen to Make NHL Debut
- Cincinnati Junior Cyclones Awarded Spot in USPHL Premier Division
- Cyclones Announce October 30, 2021 Home Opener