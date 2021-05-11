Cyclones Announce 2021-2022 Schedule

May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the schedule for the 2021-2022 ECHL season.

The 2021-22 campaign has the Cyclones starting the season on the road with an October 23 tilt with the Indy Fuel. This will be the first regular season game since the March 11, 2019 contest in Toledo. After 595 days, the 2021-22 season will see the Cyclones play a total of 72 games, 36 home and 36 on the road. The Cyclones will welcome the familiar faces of the Allen Americans, Atlanta Gladiators, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Fort Wayne Komets, Indy Fuel, Toledo Walleye, Tulsa Oilers, and Wheeling Nailers back to Heritage Bank Center while the expansion Iowa team will visit Cincinnati for the first time. The Cyclones will make familiar trips to play Atlanta, Fort Wayne, Indy, Toledo, and Wheeling while heading to play the expansion Iowa and Trois-Rivières clubs as well as the Newfoundland Growlers for the first time.

Cincinnati Cyclones Schedule Page

The FULL SCHEDULE can be found below:

DATE OPPONENT DATE OPPONENT

10/23 (Sat) @ Indy 1/28 (Fri) Wheeling

10/29 (Fri) @ Kalamazoo 1/29 (Sat) Indy

10/30 (Sat) Indy 2/2 (Wed) Iowa

11/4 (Thur) Iowa 2/5 (Sat) Toledo

11/5 (Fri) @ Fort Wayne 2/6 (Sun) @ Wheeling

11/6 (Sat) Iowa 2/9 (Wed) Atlanta

11/9 (Tues) Indy (10:30am) 2/11 (Fri) @ Fort Wayne

11/12 (Fri) Fort Wayne 2/12 (Sat) @ Indy

11/13 (Sat) @ Wheeling 2/18 (Fri) Tulsa

11/19 (Fri) @ Atlanta 2/19 (Sat) Toledo

11/20 (Sat) @ Atlanta 2/20 (Sun) Toledo (3:00pm)

11/24 (Wed) Toledo 2/24 (Thur) Allen

11/26 (Fri) Kalamazoo 2/26 (Sat) Allen

11/27 (Sat) @ Kalamazoo 2/27 (Sun) Allen (3:00pm)

12/3 (Fri) @ Wheeling 3/5 (Sat) @ Fort Wayne

12/4 (Sat) Indy 3/6 (Sun) @ Toledo

12/5 (Sun) @ Toledo 3/11 (Fri) Wheeling

12/8 (Wed) Wheeling 3/12 (Sat) @ Indy

12/10 (Fri) Indy 3/13 (Sun) @ Fort Wayne

12/11 (Sat) @ Wheeling 3/16 (Wed) Kalamazoo

12/12 (Sun) @ Wheeling 3/18 (Fri) Fort Wayne

12/17 (Fri) @ Indy 3/19 (Sat) Fort Wayne

12/18 (Sat) @ Fort Wayne 3/20 (Sun) @ Indy

12/19 (Sun) @ Fort Wayne 3/23 (Wed) @ Kalamazoo

12/26 (Sun) @ Wheeling 3/25 (Fri) @ Iowa

12/29 (Wed) Greenville 3/26 (Sat) @ Iowa

12/31 (Fri) Greenville (6:00pm) 3/31 (Thu) Kalamazoo

1/7 (Fri) Fort Wayne 4/1 (Fri) Iowa

1/8 (Sat) Kalamazoo 4/2 (Sat) Iowa

1/12 (Wed) Atlanta 4/6 (Wed) @ Trois-Rivières

1/14 (Fri) @ Fort Wayne 4/8 (Fri) @ Newfoundland

1/15 (Sat) @ Kalamazoo 4/9 (Sat) @ Newfoundland

1/16 (Sun) Toledo (3:00pm) 4/10 (Sun) @ Newfoundland

1/21 (Fri) @ Indy 4/12 (Tues) @ Trois-Rivières

1/22 (Sat) @ Fort Wayne 4/15 (Fri) Indy

1/26 (Wed) Wheeling 4/16 (Sat) @ Indy

* Home games with start time of 7:30pm unless noted

2021-2022 Schedule Notes:

-Â Total Games:Â 72

-Â Home Games:Â 36

-Â Road Games:Â 36

-Â Season and Road Opener:Â 10/23 @ Indy Fuel

-Â First Home Game:Â 10/30 @ Kalamazoo Wings

-Â Longest Home Stand:Â 6 games (February 18 - February 27)

-Â Longest Road Stretch:Â 6 Games (December 11 - December 26)

-Â First Time Opponents:Â 3 (Iowa (expansion team), Newfoundland Growlers, Trois-Rivières (expansion team))

-Â Most-Frequent Opponent:Â Indy Fuel (13 Times)

-Â Most-Frequent Home Opponent:Â Indy Fuel (Six Times Each)

-Â Most-Frequent Road Opponent:Â Fort Wayne Komets (Eight Times)

-Â Three Games in Three Days:Â 7

The Cyclones return to the Heritage Bank Center ice on Saturday, October 30th. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website,Â www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.