Mavericks Defeated by Wichita Tuesday Night, 5-2

May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Wichita, Kan. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder 5-2 Tuesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. Lane Scheidl netted two goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Wichita goal: Spencer Dorowicz (9) at 2:23. Assisted by Brayden Watts and Riley McCourt.

Wichita goal: Peter Crinella (13) at 4:29. Assisted by Beau Starrett and Mathieu Gagnon.

Shots: KC 11, WIC 14

Second Period

Wichita goal: Ryan White (3) at 9:15. Assisted by Alex Peters and Dean Stewart.

Wichita goal: Stephen Johnson (6) at 11:11. Assisted by Spencer Dorowicz and Brayden Watts.

Shots: KC 14, WIC 11

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (17) at 5:49. Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Rob Bordson.

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (18) at 16:44. Assisted by Willie Corrin.

Wichita goal: Jay Dickman (17) at 18:53.

Shots: KC 15, WIC 6

Notes and Streaks

Lane Scheidl registered a multi-point game on two goals.

The Mavericks went one-for-three on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.