Icemen Announce Game Schedule for Fifth Anniversary & All-Star Season

May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Tuesday the team's complete game schedule for their Fifth Anniversary and All-Star season. The 2021-2022 regular season schedule includes 72 games (36 home, 36 away).

The Icemen will play a family-friendly home schedule comprised of eight (8) Friday games, eleven (11) Saturday games, three (3) Sunday afternoon contests, four (4) Tuesday games and ten (10) Wednesday games. All Wednesday, Friday and Saturday games will begin at 7:00 p.m. while Sunday afternoon games begin at 3:00 p.m. The Tuesday, November 16 game and the Tuesday, February 8 game are both slated for a 10:30 a.m. start time. Tuesday, November 23 will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The Icemen will open the 2021-2022 season on the road on Saturday, October 23 against the Florida Everblades. The Icemen's home opener is set for Saturday, November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to hosting all of their South Division rivals, the Icemen will welcome the North Division's Maine Mariners to Jacksonville on November 16, 17 and 19. Jacksonville will travel out west to face the Idaho Steelheads on February 2 and will play at Utah on February 4 & 5.

"We are excited to start our fifth season of Icemen hockey and host the ECHL All-Star Weekend," said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. "Thanks to our loyal Icemen family, we have evolved into one of the premier teams in the ECHL. We look forward to continued growth and returning to full capacity for our games."

The following is a complete listing of the 2021-2022 Regular Season Schedule:

*** Schedule is subject to change

Saturday, October 23 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 29 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, October 31 at Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, November 5 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 6 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 7 at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday, November 9 at Orlando, 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, November 11 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, November 12 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 16 vs. Maine, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, November 17 vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 19 vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 20 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 23 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 24 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 26 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 27 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 1 vs, Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 3 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 8 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 10 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 11 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 15 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 18 at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, December 19 at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, December 22 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 26 at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday, December 28 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 1 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 2 at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5 at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 7 at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 8 at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 14 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 21 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 22 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 23 at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, January 26 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 28 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 30 at Atlanta, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 2 at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Friday, February 4 at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday, February 5 at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday, February 8 vs. Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, February 11 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 12 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 17 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 20 vs. South Carolina, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 23 vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 25 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 26 vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 11 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 13 vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 18 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 25 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30 at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 1 at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6 at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April at vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 9 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

*** Schedule is subject to change

Fans interested in purchasing ticket packages may visit www.jaxicemen.com or call 904-602-7825. The Icemen are back in action on home ice this weekend on May 14, 15, 16.

The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.