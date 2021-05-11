ECHL Transactions - May 11

May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 11, 2021:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):

Utah:

Wyatt McLeod, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wheeling:

Louis-Philippe Guindon, G from Fort Wayne

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Delete Connor Corcoran, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/11)

Greenville:

Delete Jack Sadek, D recalled by Ontario

Indy:

Add Cedric Lacroix, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Spencer Watson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Matt Madore, G added as EBUG

Add Cole Ully, F activated from reserve

Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve

Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Ty Lewis, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wichita:

Add Ryan White, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.