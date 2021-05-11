ECHL Transactions - May 11
May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 11, 2021:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):
Utah:
Wyatt McLeod, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wheeling:
Louis-Philippe Guindon, G from Fort Wayne
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Delete Connor Corcoran, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/11)
Greenville:
Delete Jack Sadek, D recalled by Ontario
Indy:
Add Cedric Lacroix, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Spencer Watson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from reserve
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Matt Madore, G added as EBUG
Add Cole Ully, F activated from reserve
Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve
Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Ty Lewis, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wichita:
Add Ryan White, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 11, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - May 11 - ECHL
- Reading Royals Release 20th Anniversary Schedule - Reading Royals
- Americans Announce Full 72-Game Schedule for 13th Season of Pro Hockey in Allen - Allen Americans
- Mariners Announce 2021-22 Schedule - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Reveal 2021-22 Schedule - Kalamazoo Wings
- Sadek Earns Call to AHL's Ontario Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades 2021-22 Schedule Announced - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Announce 2021-2022 Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Announce 2021-22 Schedule - Indy Fuel
- Walleye Unveil Home Schedule for 2021-22 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Announce Schedule for 2021-22 Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Rabbits, ECHL Release 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavericks Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces 2021-22 Season Schedule - Newfoundland Growlers
- Icemen Announce Game Schedule for Fifth Anniversary & All-Star Season - Jacksonville IceMen
- Steelheads Announce 2021-22 Home Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Announce 2021-22 Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Announces 2021-22 Season Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Announces 2021-22 Schedule - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays, ECHL Unveil Full Schedule for 2021-22 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Oilers Unveil Full 2021-22 Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Adirondack Thunder Announce 2021-22 Season Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Grizzlies Goaltender Wins ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Fuel, May 11 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Patrick Watling Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Wheeling's Watling Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.