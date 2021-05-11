Reading Royals Release 20th Anniversary Schedule

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Tuesday the team's full 2021-2022 regular season schedule, which starts with a home-and-home series against Norfolk on Friday, October 22nd (away) and opens inside the Santander Arena on Saturday, October 23rd. Reading plays 36 games at the Santander Arena. Season ticket and mini-plan memberships are available by calling 610-898-7825.

Quick Facts:

Fresh Faces: The ECHL announced approval for three expansion teams, two of which will drop the puck in October. Coralville, Iowa and Trois-Rivières, Quebec will begin play for the 2021-22 Season. Trois-Rivières will visit Reading four times this season, the first being on Saturday, January 22nd.

Weekend Warriors: The Reading Royals will have 14 Saturday games, 9 Friday games, and 7 Sunday games. Sunday games will feature a salute to service component in which we will recognize essential workers throughout the season presented by Visions Federal Credit Union.

Family Series: The Royals will play 3 Saturday games with a start time of 4pm. These games will be focused on family entertainment and fun; bring the whole crew and be home in time for dinner!

MLK Day: The Royals will play its traditional Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Game against the Worcester Railers on Monday, January 17th at 1:00 p.m.

Education Day Returns: Reading announced its second ever Education Day Game presented by Customers Bank will be played vs. Adirondack on Tuesday, February 8th at 10:30 a.m. The day will feature an educational component and discounted tickets for K-12 Students.

Annual Golf Tournament: The Royals will host the 16th Swing into the Season Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, October 18th at 9:30a.m. All proceeds will go to the Royals' Slapshot Charities. Learn more and register at https://www.royalshockey.com/golf-tournament.

Royals season memberships are available for 2021-2022 by visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and by calling 610-898-7825. For the latest team news, visit royalshockey.com/news, and follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals), Twitter (Twitter.com/ReadingRoyals) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ReadingRoyals).

About the Royals: The Royals are entering their 20th ECHL season and proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs 14 times, and are four-time division champions. The Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA), founded in 1996, owns the Royals along with the Santander Arena and the Santander Arena Performing Arts Center.

Listen to all Royals broadcasts at Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or by downloading the Mixlr App from the App Store or Google Play.

