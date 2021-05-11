Steelheads Announce 2021-22 Home Schedule

May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho -- The Idaho Steelheads, proud ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars, have announced the home schedule for the 2021-22 season. The Steelheads season opener will take place at Idaho Central Arena on Friday, October 22nd against the Utah Grizzlies.

24 of the team's 36 home games will come on a Friday or Saturday with the remaining 12 games being on Wednesday (11) and Sunday (1). February will hold the most home games with seven.

The Steelheads will welcome four non-divisional opponents this season which include the Adirondack Thunder (November - 3 games), South Carolina Stingrays (December - 3 games), Jacksonville Icemen (February - 1 game), and Worcester Railers (February - 3 games).

Below is a complete game-by-game home schedule. All games start at 7:10 p.m. MT except for the Sunday, December 19th game which will start at 4:10 p.m. MT.

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 22 - Utah Grizzlies

Friday, Oct. 29 - Rapid City Rush

Saturday, Oct. 30 - Rapid City Rush

NOVEMBER

Wednesday, Nov. 17 - Adirondack Thunder

Friday, Nov. 19 - Adirondack Thunder

Saturday, Nov. 20 - Adirondack Thunder

Wednesday, Nov. 24 - Allen Americans

Friday Nov. 26 - Allen Americans

Saturday, Nov. 27 - Allen Americans

DECEMBER

Wednesday, Dec. 8 - South Carolina Stingrays

Friday, Dec. 10 - South Carolina Stingrays

Saturday, Dec. 11 - South Carolina Stingrays

Wednesday, Dec. 15 - Rapid City Rush

Friday, Dec. 17 - Rapid City Rush

Sunday, Dec. 19 - Rapid City Rush

JANUARY

Wednesday, Jan. 5 - Utah Grizzlies

Friday, Jan. 7 - Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Jan. 8 - Utah Grizzlies

Wednesday, Jan. 26 - Kansas City Mavericks

Friday, Jan. 28 - Kansas City Mavericks

Saturday, Jan. 29 - Kansas City Mavericks

FEBRUARY

Wednesday, Feb. 2 - Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, Feb. 9 - Tulsa Oilers

Friday, Feb. 11 - Tulsa Oilers

Saturday, Feb. 12 - Tulsa Oilers

Wednesday, Feb. 23 - Worcester Railers

Friday, Feb. 25 - Worcester Railers

Saturday, Feb. 26 - Worcester Railers

MARCH

Friday, Mar. 18 - Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Mar. 19 - Utah Grizzlies

Wednesday, Mar. 23 - Wichita Thunder

Friday, Mar. 25 - Wichita Thunder

Saturday, Mar. 26 - Wichita Thunder

APRIL

Wednesday, Apr. 6 - Utah Grizzlies

Friday, Apr. 8 - Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Apr. 9 - Utah Grizzlies

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are now available! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for next season. Stay connected to the Steelheads throughout the summer on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.