Steelheads Announce 2021-22 Home Schedule
May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho -- The Idaho Steelheads, proud ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars, have announced the home schedule for the 2021-22 season. The Steelheads season opener will take place at Idaho Central Arena on Friday, October 22nd against the Utah Grizzlies.
24 of the team's 36 home games will come on a Friday or Saturday with the remaining 12 games being on Wednesday (11) and Sunday (1). February will hold the most home games with seven.
The Steelheads will welcome four non-divisional opponents this season which include the Adirondack Thunder (November - 3 games), South Carolina Stingrays (December - 3 games), Jacksonville Icemen (February - 1 game), and Worcester Railers (February - 3 games).
Below is a complete game-by-game home schedule. All games start at 7:10 p.m. MT except for the Sunday, December 19th game which will start at 4:10 p.m. MT.
OCTOBER
Friday, Oct. 22 - Utah Grizzlies
Friday, Oct. 29 - Rapid City Rush
Saturday, Oct. 30 - Rapid City Rush
NOVEMBER
Wednesday, Nov. 17 - Adirondack Thunder
Friday, Nov. 19 - Adirondack Thunder
Saturday, Nov. 20 - Adirondack Thunder
Wednesday, Nov. 24 - Allen Americans
Friday Nov. 26 - Allen Americans
Saturday, Nov. 27 - Allen Americans
DECEMBER
Wednesday, Dec. 8 - South Carolina Stingrays
Friday, Dec. 10 - South Carolina Stingrays
Saturday, Dec. 11 - South Carolina Stingrays
Wednesday, Dec. 15 - Rapid City Rush
Friday, Dec. 17 - Rapid City Rush
Sunday, Dec. 19 - Rapid City Rush
JANUARY
Wednesday, Jan. 5 - Utah Grizzlies
Friday, Jan. 7 - Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, Jan. 8 - Utah Grizzlies
Wednesday, Jan. 26 - Kansas City Mavericks
Friday, Jan. 28 - Kansas City Mavericks
Saturday, Jan. 29 - Kansas City Mavericks
FEBRUARY
Wednesday, Feb. 2 - Jacksonville Icemen
Wednesday, Feb. 9 - Tulsa Oilers
Friday, Feb. 11 - Tulsa Oilers
Saturday, Feb. 12 - Tulsa Oilers
Wednesday, Feb. 23 - Worcester Railers
Friday, Feb. 25 - Worcester Railers
Saturday, Feb. 26 - Worcester Railers
MARCH
Friday, Mar. 18 - Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, Mar. 19 - Utah Grizzlies
Wednesday, Mar. 23 - Wichita Thunder
Friday, Mar. 25 - Wichita Thunder
Saturday, Mar. 26 - Wichita Thunder
APRIL
Wednesday, Apr. 6 - Utah Grizzlies
Friday, Apr. 8 - Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, Apr. 9 - Utah Grizzlies
Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are now available! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for next season. Stay connected to the Steelheads throughout the summer on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
