Stingrays Nab Victory over Indy

CHARLESTON - Playing their first of two games against the South Carolina Stingrays, the Indy Fuel visited the North Charleston Coliseum for the first time this season. Indy would score the first goal of the game only to give up three unanswered goals in a 3-1 loss on Tuesday night.

After trading chances through the first couple of minutes of the game, Jared Thomas would give the Fuel the 1-0 lead after he tucked home a cross-ice pass from Nic Pierog. South Carolina would respond less than 20 seconds later when Tim Harrison jumped on a loose puck and fired it over the shoulder of Dan Bakala, tying the teams 1-1. The Fuel would outshoot the Stingrays 15-7 through the first 20 minutes but both teams would go to the locker room tied 1-1.

Earning a power play midway through the second period, Indy would turn over a puck at their own blue line leading to a Stingrays odd-man rush. Dylan Steman would jump on the Fuel turnover and put home his own rebound to give South Carolina a 2-1 lead. Neither team would score in the remaining nine minutes, sending the Stingrays into the locker room leading 2-1.

Although earning an early power play in the third period, Indy would be unable to put the puck past Alex Dubeau. South Carolina would earn a power play of their own just past the mid-point of the period when Antoine Waked took a roughing penalty. Stingrays captain Andrew Cherniwchan would give his team a two goal lead after picking up a rebound and backhanding it past Dan Bakala. Indy would pull Dan Bakala in an attempt to tie the game but they wouldn't be able to score with the extra attacker, falling 3-1.

