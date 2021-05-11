Stingrays, ECHL Unveil Full Schedule for 2021-22 Season

May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL officially announced the league's composite schedule for the 2021-22 regular season Tuesday afternoon. The 29th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on October 23.

South Carolina's home schedule is highlighted by 11 Saturday night contests, as well as 11 Friday evening games and nine Sunday afternoon matchups. In addition to welcoming all of their fellow South Division opponents, fans in the Lowcountry will also have the opportunity to see the Toledo Walleye, as well as one of the league's new teams, Trois-Rivières.

The Stingrays will continue to play all home Saturday night home games at 6:05 p.m., as well as weekday games at 7:05 and Sunday contests at 3:05. All dates, times and opponents on the 2021-22 schedule are subject to change.

South Carolina will make a trip to Idaho for the second time in three seasons for a series against the Steelheads when the two teams face-off in a three-game set Dec. 8, 10 and 11. In March, SC will be in New England to face the Worcester Railers on the 18th and Maine Mariners on both the 19th and 20th.

South Carolina's promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season will be announced later in the summer. An extended breakdown of the regular season slate is below.

- 2021-22 Schedule Breakdown:

Most Common Opponent: Greenville (15 games)

Longest Homestand: 7 games (Feb. 26 - Mar. 12)

Busiest Month: March (14 games)

By Opponent:

Atlanta (6), Florida (8), Greenville (15), Idaho (3), Jacksonville (14), Maine (2), Norfolk (11), Orlando (8), Toledo (1), Trois-Rivières (3), Worcester (1)

By Month:

October (2), November (12), December (12), January (13), February (11), March (14), April (8)

By Day:

Tuesday (2), Wednesday (10), Thursday (2), Friday (19), Saturday (24), Sunday (15)

DATE DAY OPPONENT SITE

October 23 Sat. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

30 Sat. at Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena

November 3 Wed. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

6 Sat. at Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

7 Sun. JACKSONVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

12 Fri. ATLANTA NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

13 Sat. ORLANDO NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

14 Sun. ORLANDO NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

17 Wed. at Norfolk Norfolk Scope

19 Fri. at Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena

23 Tue. at Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

26 Fri. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

27 Sat. at Atlanta Infinite Energy Center

28 Sun. ATLANTA NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

December 3 Fri. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

4 Sat. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

5 Sun. at Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena

8 Wed. at Idaho Century Link Arena

10 Fri. at Idaho Century Link Arena

11 Sat. at Idaho Century Link Arena

17 Fri. TOLEDO NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

18 Sat. JACKSONVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

19 Sun. JACKSONVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

26 Sun. JACKSONVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

29 Wed. at Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

30 Thu. at Orlando Amway Center

January 1 Sat. at Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

2 Sun. JACKSONVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

7 Fri. at Florida Hertz Arena

8 Sat. at Florida Hertz Arena

9 Sun. at Orlando Amway Center

14 Fri. NORFOLK NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

15 Sat. NORFOLK NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

16 Sun. at Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena

21 Fri. at Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

22 Sat. at Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

23 Sun. JACKSONVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

28 Fri. at Norfolk Norfolk Scope

29 Sat. at Norfolk Norfolk Scope

February 5 Sat. at Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena

11 Fri. NORFOLK NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

12 Sat. NORFOLK NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

15 Tue. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

18 Fri. at Florida Hertz Arena

19 Sat. at Florida Hertz Arena

20 Sun. at Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

23 Wed. at Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena

24 Thu. at Atlanta Infinite Energy Center

26 Sat. FLORIDA NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

27 Sun. FLORIDA NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

March 4 Fri. ORLANDO NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

5 Sat. ORLANDO NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

9 Wed. ATLANTA NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

11 Fri. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

12 Sat. NORFOLK NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

13 Sun. at Atlanta Infinite Energy Center

16 Wed. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

18 Fri. at Worcester DCU Center

19 Sat. at Maine Cross Insurance Arena

20 Sun. at Maine Cross Insurance Arena

25 Fri. TROIS-RIVIÈRES NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

26 Sat. TROIS-RIVIÈRES NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

27 Sun. TROIS-RIVIÈRES NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

30 Wed. at Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 1 Fri. ORLANDO NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

2 Sat. at Orlando Amway Center

6 Wed. JACKSONVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

8 Fri. FLORIDA NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

9 Sat. FLORIDA NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

13 Wed. at Norfolk Norfolk Scope

15 Fri. at Norfolk Norfolk Scope

16 Sat. at Norfolk Norfolk Scope

