Stingrays, ECHL Unveil Full Schedule for 2021-22 Season
May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL officially announced the league's composite schedule for the 2021-22 regular season Tuesday afternoon. The 29th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on October 23.
South Carolina's home schedule is highlighted by 11 Saturday night contests, as well as 11 Friday evening games and nine Sunday afternoon matchups. In addition to welcoming all of their fellow South Division opponents, fans in the Lowcountry will also have the opportunity to see the Toledo Walleye, as well as one of the league's new teams, Trois-Rivières.
The Stingrays will continue to play all home Saturday night home games at 6:05 p.m., as well as weekday games at 7:05 and Sunday contests at 3:05. All dates, times and opponents on the 2021-22 schedule are subject to change.
South Carolina will make a trip to Idaho for the second time in three seasons for a series against the Steelheads when the two teams face-off in a three-game set Dec. 8, 10 and 11. In March, SC will be in New England to face the Worcester Railers on the 18th and Maine Mariners on both the 19th and 20th.
South Carolina's promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season will be announced later in the summer. An extended breakdown of the regular season slate is below.
- 2021-22 Schedule Breakdown:
Most Common Opponent: Greenville (15 games)
Longest Homestand: 7 games (Feb. 26 - Mar. 12)
Busiest Month: March (14 games)
By Opponent:
Atlanta (6), Florida (8), Greenville (15), Idaho (3), Jacksonville (14), Maine (2), Norfolk (11), Orlando (8), Toledo (1), Trois-Rivières (3), Worcester (1)
By Month:
October (2), November (12), December (12), January (13), February (11), March (14), April (8)
By Day:
Tuesday (2), Wednesday (10), Thursday (2), Friday (19), Saturday (24), Sunday (15)
DATE DAY OPPONENT SITE
October 23 Sat. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
30 Sat. at Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena
November 3 Wed. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
6 Sat. at Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
7 Sun. JACKSONVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
12 Fri. ATLANTA NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
13 Sat. ORLANDO NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
14 Sun. ORLANDO NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
17 Wed. at Norfolk Norfolk Scope
19 Fri. at Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena
23 Tue. at Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
26 Fri. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
27 Sat. at Atlanta Infinite Energy Center
28 Sun. ATLANTA NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
December 3 Fri. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
4 Sat. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
5 Sun. at Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena
8 Wed. at Idaho Century Link Arena
10 Fri. at Idaho Century Link Arena
11 Sat. at Idaho Century Link Arena
17 Fri. TOLEDO NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
18 Sat. JACKSONVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
19 Sun. JACKSONVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
26 Sun. JACKSONVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
29 Wed. at Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
30 Thu. at Orlando Amway Center
January 1 Sat. at Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
2 Sun. JACKSONVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
7 Fri. at Florida Hertz Arena
8 Sat. at Florida Hertz Arena
9 Sun. at Orlando Amway Center
14 Fri. NORFOLK NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
15 Sat. NORFOLK NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
16 Sun. at Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena
21 Fri. at Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
22 Sat. at Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
23 Sun. JACKSONVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
28 Fri. at Norfolk Norfolk Scope
29 Sat. at Norfolk Norfolk Scope
February 5 Sat. at Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena
11 Fri. NORFOLK NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
12 Sat. NORFOLK NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
15 Tue. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
18 Fri. at Florida Hertz Arena
19 Sat. at Florida Hertz Arena
20 Sun. at Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
23 Wed. at Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena
24 Thu. at Atlanta Infinite Energy Center
26 Sat. FLORIDA NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
27 Sun. FLORIDA NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
March 4 Fri. ORLANDO NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
5 Sat. ORLANDO NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
9 Wed. ATLANTA NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
11 Fri. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
12 Sat. NORFOLK NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
13 Sun. at Atlanta Infinite Energy Center
16 Wed. GREENVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
18 Fri. at Worcester DCU Center
19 Sat. at Maine Cross Insurance Arena
20 Sun. at Maine Cross Insurance Arena
25 Fri. TROIS-RIVIÈRES NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
26 Sat. TROIS-RIVIÈRES NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
27 Sun. TROIS-RIVIÈRES NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
30 Wed. at Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 1 Fri. ORLANDO NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
2 Sat. at Orlando Amway Center
6 Wed. JACKSONVILLE NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
8 Fri. FLORIDA NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
9 Sat. FLORIDA NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
13 Wed. at Norfolk Norfolk Scope
15 Fri. at Norfolk Norfolk Scope
16 Sat. at Norfolk Norfolk Scope
