Utah's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Parker Gahagen of the Utah Grizzlies is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for May 3-9. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Gahagen went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.80 goals-against average and a save percentage of .933 in four appearances against Rapid City last week.

The 27-year-old had 28 saves in a 5-3 win on Tuesday, tuned aside all 16 shots in a 2-0 victory on Wednesday, stopped 30 shots in a 5-1 win on Friday and made eight saves on 10 shots in the first period of a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Gahagen has appeared in eight games with the Grizzlies this season going 4-1-1 with one shutout, a 1.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .931. He has also seen action in three games with Colorado of the American Hockey League where he is 2-0-0 with a 2.09 goals-against average and a save percentage of .939.

Gahagen is 14-5-3 in 23 career ECHL appearances with Utah and Newfoundland with three shutouts, a 1.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .936.

Prior to turning pro, Gahagen saw action in 110 career games at Army where he went 41-49-16 with 10 shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.

Runner Up: Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita (2-0-0, 1.52 GAA, .950 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Robbie Beydoun (Fort Wayne), Andrew Shortridge (Kansas City) and Clint Windsor (Orlando).

