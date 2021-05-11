Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Fuel, May 11 at 7:05 PM

Indy Fuel at SC Stingrays

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays are back home at the North Charleston Coliseum for two games this week against the Indy Fuel beginning Tuesday night. The two clubs have only met once previously during the 2020-21 season, with the Fuel claiming a 2-1 decision in overtime last month on April 7. SC recently played their last seven on the road, claiming four wins and a record of 4-2-1 overall on the trip. Indy is coming off a road series split with the Fort Wayne Komets, bouncing back from a 5-2 loss Friday with a 5-4 win on Saturday. The Stingrays' offense came alive during their recent trip to Florida, scoring 25 goals for an average of 4.1 per outing. With the offensive outburst, SC has now brought their season average to three goals per game which ranks fifth in the ECHL. The Fuel are in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage at .591 but have struggled lately, going just 3-5-2 in their last 10 outings. Indy ranks third in the ECHL on the power play with a success rate of 19.7%. South Carolina sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a points percentage of .535 while the team's penalty kill ranks sixth overall in the league at 83.4%.

Scouting the Fuel: Indy has a 30-20-5-0 record after completing 55 games of their 2020-21 season. The Fuel have been led offensively by forward Matt Marcinew who has posted 41 points in 45 games on 20 goals and 21 assists. Forward Nic Pierog is tied for the club lead with 20 goals and is second in scoring with 37 points in 47 games. Defenseman Willie Raskob leads the team in scoring by defenders with 31 points from the blue line on 11 goals and 20 assists. In goal, Dan Bakala has played 33 games during his second season in Indy, going 17-11-4 with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 28 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 vs. Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

