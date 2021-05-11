Fuel Announce 2021-22 Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday their full game schedule for the 2021-22 ECHL season. The Fuel kick off their 8th season at home on October 23 vs the Cincinnati Cyclones. Indy will follow up Opening Weekend with a pair of road games against Fort Wayne and Cincinnati on October 29 and 30.

The Fuel return in 2021-22 with a 72-game schedule spanning from October 23 to April 16. Indy will play a total of 36 games at home in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum and visit opponents in eight different cities over the course of 36 road games.

Indy will spend the majority of their time traveling during their first half of the season with 17 of their first 33 outings being on the road. The longest road stretch will be November 7-14 where the Fuel will play five games in five different cities over the course of eight days.

After the New Year, Indy shifts to a more home-heavy schedule as the Fuel will play 24 out of their remaining 44 games at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The club's longest homestand is March 12 through 25 when the Fuel plays six straight games in their home building.

Indy will play the majority of their games against familiar Central Division rivals. Indy will play 63 of 72 games within the Central, making up 88% of their schedule. The Fuel will meet the Fort Wayne Komets seven times (4 home, 3 away), the Kalamazoo Wings 12 times (5 home, 7 away), the Cincinnati Cyclones (7 home, 6 away) and Wheeling Nailers (6 home, 7 away) 13 times each, Iowa eight times (5 home, 3 away) and the Toledo Walleye 10 times (4 home, 6 away).

In addition to their Central Division schedule, the Fuel will match up against six teams from the remaining divisions. Indy will face off with the Norfolk Admirals (2 home), Orlando Solar Bears (2 away), Kansas City Mavericks (1 home), Reading Royals (1 home) and Wichita Thunder (1 home). The Fuel will also visit ECHL expansion club Trois-Rivières (2 away).

The Fuel will be busiest on the weekends with 57 of the 72 games falling on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, while there are 15 games falling on the weekdays. Indy will be tasked with playing three games in three days on eight different occasions, two of them homestands, one road and five combination home and away.

All home games Monday through Saturday are slated for a 7:05 p.m. ET puck drop, while Sunday games will start at 3:05 ET.

2021-22 FULL Season Tickets are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! With a Full Season Membership you ensure the best seats, best price, and best perks. Lock-in your seat for every second of the action by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL today. Sign-up prior to June 15th to ensure complimentary parking ($360 value). Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and more.

Indy Fuel 2021-22 Schedule Breakdown

By Conference/Division:

Western Conference: 65 games (33 home, 32 away)

Central Division: 63 games (31 home, 32 away)

Mountain Division: 2 games (2 home)

Eastern Conference: 7 games (3 home, 4 away)

North Division: 3 games (1 home, 2 away)

South Division: 4 games (2 home, 2 away)

By Month:

October: 3 games (1 home, 2 away)

November: 13 games (6 home, 7 away)

December: 12 games (5 home, 7 away)

January: 12 games (7 home, 5 away)

February: 11 games (5 home, 6 away)

March: 12 games (8 home, 4 away)

April: 9 games (4 home, 5 away)

By Day:

Monday: 0 games

Tuesday: 3 games (1 home, 2 away)

Wednesday: 11 games (8 home, 3 away)

Thursday: 1 game (1 home)

Friday: 22 games (10 home, 12 away)

Saturday: 22 games (11 home, 10 away)

Sunday: 14 games (5 home, 9 away)

By Opponent:

Cincinnati: 13 games (7 home, 6 away)

Fort Wayne: 7 games (4 home, 3 away)

Iowa: 8 games (5 home, 3 away)

Kalamazoo: 12 games (5 home, 7 away)

Kansas City: 1 game (1 home)

Norfolk: 2 games (2 home)

Orlando: 2 games (2 away)

Reading: 1 game (1 home)

Toledo: 10 games (4 home, 6 away)

Trois-Rivières: 2 games (2 away)

Wheeling: 13 games (6 home, 7 away)

Wichita: 1 game (1 home)

