Sadek Earns Call to AHL's Ontario Reign
May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits defenseman Jack Sadek has been recalled by the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign. Sadek, 24, has produced 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) in 35 games this season. Additionally, Sadek skated in his 100th professional game last Saturday at Orlando.
The ECHL sophomore blueliner played his rookie season in 2019-20 with the Allen Americans and produced 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) in 61 games. Sadek finished second on Allen in rookie scoring and third in the ECHL in scoring by rookie blueliners.
Prior to turning pro, the Lakeville, Minnesota native skated in 125 contests for the University of Minnesota from 2015-19. In his NCAA career, Sadek totaled 43 points (10 goals, 33 assists) from the blueline.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Saturday, May 15 to begin a back-to-back road set against the Wheeling Nailers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.