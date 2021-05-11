Mavs Mid Week Game Preview
May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the INTRUST Bank Arena. The Mavericks face off against the Allen Americans Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Watch Live
Listen Live
Team Records
KC: 23-25-8-2, 56 points
WIC: 36-16-6-2, 80 points
ALN: 37-19-2-1, 77 points
Team Leaders
KC: Brodie Reid - 54 points (22g, 32a)
WIC: Anthony Beauregard - 71 points (22g, 49a)
ALN: Corey Mackin - 48 points (24g, 24a)
Approaching Milestone
CJ Eick is approaching 200 career ECHL games in a Mavericks uniform.
Four of a Kind
When scoring four or more goals, the Mavericks are 14-2-2-0.
First Goal
When scoring first, the Mavericks are 16-6-3-2.
Blades Tribute Night
Saturday is Blades Tribute Night! Relive all the 90s glory as the Mavericks pay homage to the Kansas City Blades by wearing specialty jerseys and featuring a meet and greet with former Blades players this Saturday night! A special ticket package available for this night only!
Upcoming Promotional Nights
May 15 - Tailgate Saturday and Blades Tribute Night
May 20 - Thirsty Thursday
May 21 - First Watch 4-Pack Night
Follow the Mavs
Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.
