Mavs Mid Week Game Preview

May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the INTRUST Bank Arena. The Mavericks face off against the Allen Americans Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Watch Live

Listen Live

Team Records

KC: 23-25-8-2, 56 points

WIC: 36-16-6-2, 80 points

ALN: 37-19-2-1, 77 points

Team Leaders

KC: Brodie Reid - 54 points (22g, 32a)

WIC: Anthony Beauregard - 71 points (22g, 49a)

ALN: Corey Mackin - 48 points (24g, 24a)

Approaching Milestone

CJ Eick is approaching 200 career ECHL games in a Mavericks uniform.

Four of a Kind

When scoring four or more goals, the Mavericks are 14-2-2-0.

First Goal

When scoring first, the Mavericks are 16-6-3-2.

Blades Tribute Night

Saturday is Blades Tribute Night! Relive all the 90s glory as the Mavericks pay homage to the Kansas City Blades by wearing specialty jerseys and featuring a meet and greet with former Blades players this Saturday night! A special ticket package available for this night only!

Upcoming Promotional Nights

May 15 - Tailgate Saturday and Blades Tribute Night

May 20 - Thirsty Thursday

May 21 - First Watch 4-Pack Night

Follow the Mavs

Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.