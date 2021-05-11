K-Wings Reveal 2021-22 Schedule

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, revealed the club's 2021-22 hockey schedule during a special episode of Just Wingin' It on the team's Facebook page Tuesday.

The K-Wings play 72 regular season games, including 36 home games, starting with the Home Opener Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. against the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center.

Last month, the team put the first-of-its-kind Home Opener Ticket Package on sale.

Kalamazoo's home schedule includes three games in October, four games in November, five games in December, six games in January, four games in February, nine games in March and five games in April.

28 of the K-Wings' 36 home games land on weekend days, including 12 Friday games, 10 Saturdays and six Sundays. A full promotional schedule will be released at a later date, but some of the noticeable highlights include the team's traditional New Year's Eve game Friday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. against Tulsa, a School Day game Tuesday, Apr. 5 at 10:30 a.m. against Indy, and Fan Appreciation Night in Kalamazoo's home finale Friday, Apr. 15 at 7:00 p.m. against Toledo.

One of the non-traditional opponents making their way to Kalamazoo in 2021-22 is the new Coralville, Iowa franchise. Iowa will come to Wings Event Center February 18-19, 2022 and again March 18-19, 2022. The K-Wings also travel to Coralville in November, January, March and April.

Along with traditional road trips to face division rivals in Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, Indy, Toledo and Wheeling, Kalamazoo will head to Utah for three games at the beginning of December. The K-Wings also make their first-ever trip to Worcester in early February.

Kalamazoo Wings 2021-22 Schedule

Home = BOLD | Away = ITALIC

Saturday, Oct. 23 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Friday, Oct. 29 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, Oct. 30 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Nov. 5 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Nov. 6 - at Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Nov. 13 - vs. Indy Fuel

Sunday, Nov. 14 - at Coralville (Iowa)

Friday, Nov. 19 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, Nov. 20 - at Indy Fuel

Wednesday, Nov. 24 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Nov. 26 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, Nov. 27 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Dec. 3 - at Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Dec. 4 - at Utah Grizzlies

Monday, Dec. 6 - at Utah Grizzlies

Friday, Dec. 10 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, Dec. 11 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, Dec. 12 - vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, Dec. 17 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, Dec. 18 - at Indy Fuel

Sunday, Dec. 19 - vs. Indy Fuel

Sunday, Dec. 26 - at Toledo Walleye

Friday, Dec. 31 - vs. Tulsa Oilers

Sunday, Jan. 2 - vs. Tulsa Oilers

Friday, Jan. 7 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Jan. 8 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Sunday, Jan. 9 - at Wheeling Nailers

Wednesday, Jan. 12 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Jan. 14 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Jan. 15 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Sunday, Jan. 16 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Jan. 21 - at Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, Jan. 22 - at Indy Fuel

Sunday, Jan. 23 - vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, Jan. 28 - at Coralville (Iowa)

Saturday, Jan. 29 - at Coralville (Iowa)

Friday, Feb. 4 - at Worcester Railers

Saturday, Feb. 5 - at Worcester Railers

Sunday, Feb. 6 - at Worcester Railers

Wednesday, Feb. 9 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Friday, Feb. 11 - vs. Indy Fuel

Wednesday, Feb. 16 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Feb. 18 - vs. Coralville (Iowa)

Saturday, Feb. 19 - vs. Coralville (Iowa)

Sunday, Feb. 20 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Thursday, Feb. 24 - at Indy Fuel

Friday, Feb. 25 - at Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, Feb. 26 - at Wheeling Nailers

Friday, Mar. 4 - vs. Tulsa Oilers

Saturday, Mar. 5 - vs. Tulsa Oilers

Wednesday, Mar. 9 - vs. Idaho Steelheads

Friday, Mar. 11 - vs. Indy Fuel

Saturday, Mar. 12 - at Coralville (Iowa)

Wednesday, Mar. 16 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Mar. 18 - vs. Coralville (Iowa)

Saturday, Mar. 19 - vs. Coralville (Iowa)

Sunday, Mar. 20 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Wednesday, Mar. 23 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Mar. 25 - at Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, Mar. 26 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, Mar. 27 - at Indy Fuel

Wednesday, Mar. 30 - vs. Coralville (Iowa)

Thursday, Mar. 31 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, Apr. 2 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, Apr. 3 - at Toledo Walleye

Tuesday, Apr. 5 - vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, Apr. 8 - at Coralville (Iowa)

Saturday, Apr. 9 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, Apr. 10 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Wednesday, Apr. 13 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Friday, Apr. 15 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Apr. 16 - at Toledo Walleye

