K-Wings Reveal 2021-22 Schedule
May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, revealed the club's 2021-22 hockey schedule during a special episode of Just Wingin' It on the team's Facebook page Tuesday.
The K-Wings play 72 regular season games, including 36 home games, starting with the Home Opener Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. against the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center.
Last month, the team put the first-of-its-kind Home Opener Ticket Package on sale.
Kalamazoo's home schedule includes three games in October, four games in November, five games in December, six games in January, four games in February, nine games in March and five games in April.
28 of the K-Wings' 36 home games land on weekend days, including 12 Friday games, 10 Saturdays and six Sundays. A full promotional schedule will be released at a later date, but some of the noticeable highlights include the team's traditional New Year's Eve game Friday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. against Tulsa, a School Day game Tuesday, Apr. 5 at 10:30 a.m. against Indy, and Fan Appreciation Night in Kalamazoo's home finale Friday, Apr. 15 at 7:00 p.m. against Toledo.
K-Wings Full and Half Season Tickets are on sale now. Benefits, pricing and other details are available HERE or by calling 269-345-1125.
One of the non-traditional opponents making their way to Kalamazoo in 2021-22 is the new Coralville, Iowa franchise. Iowa will come to Wings Event Center February 18-19, 2022 and again March 18-19, 2022. The K-Wings also travel to Coralville in November, January, March and April.
Along with traditional road trips to face division rivals in Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, Indy, Toledo and Wheeling, Kalamazoo will head to Utah for three games at the beginning of December. The K-Wings also make their first-ever trip to Worcester in early February.
Download the full calendar schedule HERE.
Kalamazoo Wings 2021-22 Schedule
Home = BOLD | Away = ITALIC
Saturday, Oct. 23 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Friday, Oct. 29 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Saturday, Oct. 30 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Nov. 5 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Nov. 6 - at Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Nov. 13 - vs. Indy Fuel
Sunday, Nov. 14 - at Coralville (Iowa)
Friday, Nov. 19 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, Nov. 20 - at Indy Fuel
Wednesday, Nov. 24 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Nov. 26 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Saturday, Nov. 27 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Dec. 3 - at Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, Dec. 4 - at Utah Grizzlies
Monday, Dec. 6 - at Utah Grizzlies
Friday, Dec. 10 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, Dec. 11 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Sunday, Dec. 12 - vs. Indy Fuel
Friday, Dec. 17 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, Dec. 18 - at Indy Fuel
Sunday, Dec. 19 - vs. Indy Fuel
Sunday, Dec. 26 - at Toledo Walleye
Friday, Dec. 31 - vs. Tulsa Oilers
Sunday, Jan. 2 - vs. Tulsa Oilers
Friday, Jan. 7 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Jan. 8 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Sunday, Jan. 9 - at Wheeling Nailers
Wednesday, Jan. 12 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Jan. 14 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Jan. 15 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Sunday, Jan. 16 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Jan. 21 - at Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, Jan. 22 - at Indy Fuel
Sunday, Jan. 23 - vs. Indy Fuel
Friday, Jan. 28 - at Coralville (Iowa)
Saturday, Jan. 29 - at Coralville (Iowa)
Friday, Feb. 4 - at Worcester Railers
Saturday, Feb. 5 - at Worcester Railers
Sunday, Feb. 6 - at Worcester Railers
Wednesday, Feb. 9 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Friday, Feb. 11 - vs. Indy Fuel
Wednesday, Feb. 16 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Feb. 18 - vs. Coralville (Iowa)
Saturday, Feb. 19 - vs. Coralville (Iowa)
Sunday, Feb. 20 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Thursday, Feb. 24 - at Indy Fuel
Friday, Feb. 25 - at Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, Feb. 26 - at Wheeling Nailers
Friday, Mar. 4 - vs. Tulsa Oilers
Saturday, Mar. 5 - vs. Tulsa Oilers
Wednesday, Mar. 9 - vs. Idaho Steelheads
Friday, Mar. 11 - vs. Indy Fuel
Saturday, Mar. 12 - at Coralville (Iowa)
Wednesday, Mar. 16 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Mar. 18 - vs. Coralville (Iowa)
Saturday, Mar. 19 - vs. Coralville (Iowa)
Sunday, Mar. 20 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Wednesday, Mar. 23 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Mar. 25 - at Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, Mar. 26 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Sunday, Mar. 27 - at Indy Fuel
Wednesday, Mar. 30 - vs. Coralville (Iowa)
Thursday, Mar. 31 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Saturday, Apr. 2 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Sunday, Apr. 3 - at Toledo Walleye
Tuesday, Apr. 5 - vs. Indy Fuel
Friday, Apr. 8 - at Coralville (Iowa)
Saturday, Apr. 9 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Sunday, Apr. 10 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Wednesday, Apr. 13 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Friday, Apr. 15 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Apr. 16 - at Toledo Walleye
--
A K-Wings package built to benefit local businesses featuring reserved seats for the 2021-22 season, brand exposure and exclusive experiences? Our new Business Insiders Ticket Package could be a perfect fit for your company.
Visit www.kwings.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all your news, information and team content leading up to the start of the 2021-22 season.
