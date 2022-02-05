Walleye Send Defenseman Adam Parsells to Greenville
February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye have sent defenseman Adam Parsells to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for future considerations.
Parsells, the native of Wausau, Wisconsin, appeared in 18 games for the Walleye after being signed on November 29, 2021. He scored two goals with three assists and was a plus four in his time with Toledo. The 25-year-old also skated in one game this year for Indy and also a pair of games for San Jose in the AHL.
Toledo is in Cincinnati tonight before returning home Sunday to host the Indy Fuel.
