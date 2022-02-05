Marotte Returned to Allen from San Diego (AHL)
February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that goalie Francis Marotte has been returned to the club by the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League.
Marotte played in eight games with San Diego this season and had a record of 3-4-1, with 3.88 goals against average and an 0.883 save percentage. In nine games with the Americans this season, he had almost identical numbers with a record of 3-4-2 and 3.98 goals against average.
The Americans wrap up their weekend series with the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 pm CST. The Americans return home for three games next week against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender Francis Marotte
