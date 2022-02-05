Rush Blanked by Mavericks, 2-0
February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) - Lukas Parik made 28 saves on 30 shots but the Rapid City Rush couldn't find the back of the net as they were shut out by the Kansas City Mavericks, 2-0, Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Kansas City opened the scoring in the second period following a defensive zone turnover from the Rush. Ryan Olsen found Ryan Harrison alone in front of the net and Harrison drew Parik out of the crease. He snapped a pass to the back door where Bailey Conger was crashing for a tap-in goal and the Mavericks took a 1-0 lead.
They added to that lead in the third period as Nick Pastujov carried the puck below the net in the attacking zone. He fed Darik Angeli in front of the net who buried a wrist shot on the far post, extending the advantage to 2-0.
Rapid City out-chanced Kansas City throughout the game and despite leading in shots, 40-30, and having seven power play chances, the Rush could not get anything though Daniil Chechelev. Chechelev made 40 saves in the Mavericks net for the shutout victory.
The Rush fell to 21-18-3-2 in the loss while Kansas City improved to 21-21-1-0. Rapid City will finish its weekend on the road on Sunday afternoon in Tulsa against the Oilers. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 4:05 PM CST.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush goaltender Lukas Parik vs. the Kansas City Mavericks
- Christian Evers Returned from AHL San Jose