Game Notes: at Kansas City

February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #44 at Kansas City

2/5/22 | Cable Dahmer Arena | 7:05 P.M. CST

LAST TIME OUT: Gabe Chabot had two goals and the Rush cut what had been a three-goal deficit down to one in the third period but ultimately came up short against the Kansas City Mavericks, 4-3, Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. David Tendeck made 26 saves on 30 shots and Logan Nelson notched a power play goal in the loss.

CHABOT'S HOT: Gabe Chabot netted a pair of goals on Friday night, pushing his career-high total to 12. Chabot has points in four of his last five games and is now third on the team with 29 points and in a four-way tie for third in goals. Friday was his second two-goal game of the season and the first also came against Kansas City when he had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win on November 26 in Independence.

PARIK RETURNS: The Rush regained the services of goaltender Lukas Parik on Wednesday when he was assigned to Rapid City by the AHL Ontario Reign. Parik had spent the past month in the AHL, where he appeared in four games and was 3-0-1-0 with a 3.50 goals against average and .893 save percentage. In 16 games for the Rush this season, he is 9-4-2-1 with a 2.36 GAA and .927 SV%.

NOT QUITE DISCIPLINED: The Mavericks sent the Rush to the power play eight times on Friday night and had 44 penalty minutes in the game. It was not an uncommon occurrence for the team that leads the ECHL in penalty minutes with 946 on the season. For Rapid City this season, the three games in which it has had the most power play chances have all come against Kansas City. The Rush went 4-for-12 on the power play in a December 11 win over the Mavericks, 2-for-9 in a December 10 win and 1-for-8 in the loss last night.

ROAD WARRIORS: Saturday's game is the fifth of six in a row that the Rush will play away from home and the fifth of a stretch of 12 of 15 that will take place on the road. Rapid City is 2-2-0-0 in the first four of those road games and overall this season is 11-9-1-1 on the road. The Rush are 2-1-0-0 at Cable Dahmer Arena this season and Saturday night's game is the last they are scheduled to play in this building this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Quinn Wichers fought Kansas City's Loren Ulett in the first period on Friday, his first professional fight...Darik Angeli had a hat trick for the Mavericks on Friday, the fourth hat trick the Rush have allowed this season...the Rush had 44 shots on goal on Friday, tied for the second-most shots they have had in a game this season and the fifth time they have had 40 or more shots...Rapid City is now 8-5-3-2 in one-goal games this season.

UP NEXT: The Rush will ride down to Oklahoma after Saturday's game for a Sunday afternoon tilt with the Tulsa Oilers. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 4:05 PM CST.

