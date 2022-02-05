ECHL Announces Fine

February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Indy's Christopher Cameron has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #554, Indy at Wheeling, on Feb. 4

Cameron is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an interference infraction at 18:11 of the first period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.