ECHL Announces Fine
February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Indy's Christopher Cameron has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #554, Indy at Wheeling, on Feb. 4
Cameron is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an interference infraction at 18:11 of the first period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
