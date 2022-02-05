Icemen Close Western Road Trip with 4-2 Win at Utah

February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Jacksonville Icemen defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-2 as goaltender Charles Williams made 31 saves to pick up the win. Icemen forwards Craig Martin, Derek Lodermeier and Brendan Harris, as well as defenseman Pavel Vorobei picked up the tallies in the win.

The Icemen got off to a solid start in this contest, The Icemen had a few good chances on the powerplay, but they could not beat the Grizzlies goaltender and the game remained scoreless.

Moments later, Icemen goaltender Charles Williams came up with a big breakaway save to keep the game tied. Jacksonville got the scoring started as forward Craig Martin got the puck and went in on a breakaway and buried it top shelf.

The Icemen had another penalty kill late in the period and killed off the Grizzlies man advantage, however, Utah would score immediately after the special teams play to tie up the game. After 20 minutes of play the game is tied 1-1 with the Icemen being outshot 9-5.

Just like in period one, the Icemen got called for an early penalty. The Icemen killed off the penalty to keep it a tie game. Following the special teams play, we saw some fast paced, back and forth hockey with each team utilizing their transition game.

A little more than halfway through the period, Jacksonville forward Jake Elmer got in a scrap and both players sat for five minutes. Moments later, the Icemen had another powerplay, although, the Grizzlies were able to score a shorthanded goal to take a one goal lead. The Icemen were unable to capitalize and then they got called for another penalty and will be on the penalty kill early in the third frame. After two periods, Jacksonville trails 2-1 while being outshot 22-15.

The Icemen started off the third frame on the penalty kill and they were able to remain perfect as they killed off the Grizzlies man advantage. Moments later, Jacksonville had a powerplay and they were unable to convert.

Nearly eight minutes into the period, the Icemen scored as defenseman Etter took a shot towards the goal which was tipped in by forward Derek Lodermeier to tie up the game.

Later in the period, Icemen forward Brendan Harris took the puck at the blue line and went in on a two on one with forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk and Harris deked a Grizzlies defender and buried a backhand shot through the five-while . We ended the game with some 4 on 4 play, followed by an empty net goal by defenseman Pavel Vorobei to make it a two-goal game. Jacksonville won 4-2 while being outshot 33-26.

The Icemen are back at home on Wednesday, February 9th at 7pm versus the Orlando Solar Bears.

