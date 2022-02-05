Solar Bears Explode in Third for 3-2 Win over Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Down 1-0, Luke Boka ignited a three-goal run less than a minute into the third period as the Orlando Solar Bears (22-16-3-0) picked up a 3-2 victory over the Florida Everblades (23-15-3-3) on Saturday night at Hertz Arena. The victory was Orlando's first of the season when trailing after two periods on the road (1-10-0-0). The Solar Bears now lead the regular season series against the Everblades with a 4-3-0-0 record with eight games remaining in the series.

After a 0-0 first period, Levko Koper put the hosts up 1-0, setting the stage for a wild third period for Orlando.

Boka deflected Luke McInnis' one-timer past Parker Gahagen 34 seconds into the third to draw Orlando level with Florida. It was Boka's second straight night with a goal in the opening minute of the final frame.

Tye Felhaber scored for the second straight night to give the Solar Bears a 2-1 lead when he stole the puck in neutral ice during a 4-on-4 sequence and beat Gahagen with a shot from the right circle.

Tyler Bird capitalized on another Florida turnover in the neutral zone and broke in alone on Gahagen to make it 3-1.

The Everblades pulled Gahagen for an extra skater late in the game and were able to pull to within one when Joe Pendenza's shot glanced off McInnis and into the net, but the Solar Bears held on for the final horn.

Brad Barone picked up his 15th victory of the season in his sixth consecutive start for the Solar Bears, making 28 saves.

1st Period

SHOTS: ORL 11, FLA 9

2nd Period

FLA Goal: Levko Koper (9) at 12:05. Assisted by Alex Aleardi and Dylan Vander Esch.

SHOTS: ORL 8, FLA 9

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Luke Boka (11) at 0:34. Assisted by Luke McInnis and Fabrizio Ricci.

ORL Goal: Tye Felhaber (2) at 2:27.

ORL Goal: Tyler Bird (10) at 15:30. Assisted by Jake Transit.

FLA Goal: Joe Pendenza (18) at 19:39. Assisted by Alex Aleardi and Stefan Leblanc.

SHOTS: ORL 12, FLA 12

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 28-for-30

FLA: Parker Gahagen, 28-for-31

NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears improved to 3-1-0-0 at Florida this season.

Felhaber has 2g-2a through three games after being reassigned to the Solar Bears this week by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Fabrizio Ricci (1g-3a), Joe Garreffa (2g-2a), Boka (2g-2a) and Felhaber (2g-2a) tied for the team lead in scoring for the week.

Orlando improved to 10-2-1-0 when not allowing a goal in the first period.

Barone went 2-1-1 for the week with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage; his 15 wins for the season are tied for second in the ECHL, while his .927 save percentage for the season ranks third.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Florida Everblades for Scout Night and the rescheduled Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/scouts to learn how to sign up your scout troop!

