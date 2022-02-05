Murray's Late Third Period Goal Gives Admirals Win over Atlanta
February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
DULUTH, GA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night at Gas South Arena, 3-2.
The game for Atlanta marked their annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Two seasons ago, the Gladiators faced Norfolk in their Teddy Bear Toss game and defeated the Admirals, 7-0.
With just over 9,000 in the building, Dylan Wells made his second straight start in goal after getting pulled on Friday's game against Greenville.
The scoring got started in the second period as Derek Topatigh took a shot from the point that was re-directed by Cody Sylvester to send the bears flying onto the ice. The goal marked Sylvester's 17th of the season, which leads the team.
After a 20-minute delay in the action, the Admirals looked to respond. Six minutes later, Colton Heffley found himself in front of the net and whacked home his second goal as an Admiral to tie it up at two. Blake Murray was handed with the assist.
Not even a minute later, Alex Tonge got his team-leading 16th goal of the season to put Norfolk up top, 2-1.
As the third period went along, Carter Robertson was sent to the box for a two-minute hooking penalty. The Gladiators took advantage on the power play and Gabe Guertler posted his 13th goal of the season to tie it up at two.
With two minutes to go, the game seemed as though it would be heading into overtime. But Murray had other ideas and scored his eighth goal of the season to give the Admirals a late 3-2 lead. Wells stood tall in the final minutes and Norfolk skated away with their first win in Atlanta since December 30, 2018.
Wells was masterful in the net once again, stopping 29 shots on 31 attempts. With the victory, the Admirals snapped Atlanta's nine-game home winning streak.
The two teams will see each other again tomorrow afternoon at 3 pm.
