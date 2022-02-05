Americans Fall in Overtime
February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped their third in a row and their second straight to the Tulsa Oilers, 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night in front of a crowd just under 6,000 at BOK Center (5,955).
The Americans battled back three times in the game to tie the score, but the Oilers answered every time including the game winning goal in overtime at 2:58 of the extra session. For the second time in as many nights, Nathan Larose scored the game winner, scoring his third goal in the last two games.
Jackson Leppard scored for the third game in a row, his 13th of the season. He's now tied with Branden Troock for second overall on the team. Kris Myllari scored his fifth on his 25th birthday. Phil Beaulieu netted his third with a two-point game, and JD Dudek scored his second.
The Americans went 1-for-6 on the power play, while the Oilers went 3-for-6. Allen also added a shorthanded goal. The Americans outshot Tulsa 35-24 for the game.
The Americans added Francis Marotte to the roster on Saturday afternoon after he was returned by Anaheim (NHL) from San Diego (AHL).
The Americans return to action next week for three games against the Kansas City Mavericks with games on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night.
Allen Americans goaltender Hayden Lavigne makes a stop against the Tulsa Oilers
