ECHL Transactions - February 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 5, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Trois-Rivières:

Francis Meilleur, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Joe Masonius, D recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Frank Marotte, G assigned by San Diego

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)

Atlanta:

Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve

Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve

Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Nick Boka, D assigned by Rochester

Add Lukas Craggs, F assigned by Rochester

Greenville:

Add Quin Foreman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add D'Artagnan Joly, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Frederic Letourneau, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G added to active roster (claimed from Jacksonville)

Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G placed on reserve

Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)

Iowa:

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Alex Horawski, G activated from reserve

Add Jordan Escott, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve

Add Steven Leonard, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Schaus, D placed on reserve

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Dillon Kelley, G activated from reserve

Delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Blake Hillman, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve

Delete Connor Walters, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)

Delete Adam Parsells, D traded to Greenville

Trois-Rivières:

Add Cedric Montminy, F activated from reserve

Delete Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Peter Crinella, F returned from loan to Springfield

Add Lucas Renard, G added as EBUG

Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Manchurek, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Jeanson, F placed on reserve

Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)

Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G suspended by team, removed from roster

Worcester:

Add Ken Appleby, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Bobby Butler, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Delete Danny Katic, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Joey Spagnoli, G released as EBUG

