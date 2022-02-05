Cyclones Fall 5-2 to Walleye
February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- Jesse Schultz and Louie Caporusso each scored during the first period, but three unanswered Walleye tallies led Toledo to a 5-2 win in front of 6,331 fans inside Heritage Bank Center Saturday night.
Cincinnati's three game win streak comes to a close. The 'Clones are 23-17-1-0 on the season. First place-Toledo continues to pile up wins and are 28-9-1-2.
- Toledo struck first inside the five minute mark when Keeghan Howdeshell shot a one-timer inside the left circle, elevating the puck beyond Cyclones goaltender Angus Redmond.
- Jesse Schultz found the answer 7:17 in after collecting a pass from Zack Andrusiak from the high slot to give Schultz his 12th goal of the season as the veteran beat Kaden Fulcher.
- Cincinnati and Toledo traded power play goals later in the second period. Mitchell Heard gave the Fish a 2-1 lead while the Walleye were on a 5-on-3 power play. In the final minute of the period, Brandon Schultz was called for interference, giving the Cyclones the opportunity to tie the game once more. Louie Caporusso found a puck through a net-front scrum with just over 10 seconds left in the period to knot the game with his team leading-14th goal of the season.
- After limiting the Walleye to just one shot through the first 10 minutes of period two and possessing over a minute of their own two man power play, the 'Clones found themselves down again after Florence, Kentucky native Ian Parker slid a puck under Redmond's pads for the 3-2 advantage.
- Toledo's Brandon Hawkins padded the lead 5:40 into the third period while Nick Boka, who was back after his call-up to AHL-Rochester, was in the box for hooking. Randy Gazzola spun a puck to Hawkins down low to one-time the Walleye's second power play goal of the night and make it 4-2. Hawkins wired the empty net goal in the final minute shooting from the defensive zone down the ice.
- Redmond made 25 saves in his first loss as a Cyclones, while Fulcher stopped 26 shots to pick up the win.
The Cyclones play three of their next four games on the road, beginning Sunday afternoon in Wheeling.
Stay tuned all season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
