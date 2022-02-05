Cyclones Fall 5-2 to Walleye

Cincinnati, OH- Jesse Schultz and Louie Caporusso each scored during the first period, but three unanswered Walleye tallies led Toledo to a 5-2 win in front of 6,331 fans inside Heritage Bank Center Saturday night.

Cincinnati's three game win streak comes to a close. The 'Clones are 23-17-1-0 on the season. First place-Toledo continues to pile up wins and are 28-9-1-2.

- Toledo struck first inside the five minute mark when Keeghan Howdeshell shot a one-timer inside the left circle, elevating the puck beyond Cyclones goaltender Angus Redmond.

- Jesse Schultz found the answer 7:17 in after collecting a pass from Zack Andrusiak from the high slot to give Schultz his 12th goal of the season as the veteran beat Kaden Fulcher.

- Cincinnati and Toledo traded power play goals later in the second period. Mitchell Heard gave the Fish a 2-1 lead while the Walleye were on a 5-on-3 power play. In the final minute of the period, Brandon Schultz was called for interference, giving the Cyclones the opportunity to tie the game once more. Louie Caporusso found a puck through a net-front scrum with just over 10 seconds left in the period to knot the game with his team leading-14th goal of the season.

- After limiting the Walleye to just one shot through the first 10 minutes of period two and possessing over a minute of their own two man power play, the 'Clones found themselves down again after Florence, Kentucky native Ian Parker slid a puck under Redmond's pads for the 3-2 advantage.

- Toledo's Brandon Hawkins padded the lead 5:40 into the third period while Nick Boka, who was back after his call-up to AHL-Rochester, was in the box for hooking. Randy Gazzola spun a puck to Hawkins down low to one-time the Walleye's second power play goal of the night and make it 4-2. Hawkins wired the empty net goal in the final minute shooting from the defensive zone down the ice.

- Redmond made 25 saves in his first loss as a Cyclones, while Fulcher stopped 26 shots to pick up the win.

The Cyclones play three of their next four games on the road, beginning Sunday afternoon in Wheeling.

