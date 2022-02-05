Crinella Returning Highlights Several Transactions

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced several transactions this afternoon.

Peter Crinella was released from his PTO in Springfield and returned to Wichita.

Brendan van Riemsdyk has been activated.

Joe Manchurek and Tyler Jeanson placed on reserve.

Brayden Watts has been placed on IR

Evan Buitenhuis has been placed on team suspension.

Crinella appeared in seven games for the Thunderbirds, The East Longmeadow, Massachusetts native tallied a pair of goals in his first stint in the AHL. Prior to leaving, he was leading the Thunder in goals. He has 24 points (13g, 11a) in 26 games.

He appeared in 66 games last season collecting 29 points (14g-15a). He potted 32 points (19g-13a) in 52 games during his rookie campaign in 2019-20 and was named the team's Rookie of the Year.

Wichita remains at home tonight to host Idaho at 7:05 p.m. Tonight is the annual Police vs. Fire game. Fans can get two games for the price of one. Come early and cheer on the Police and the Fire hockey teams as they once again battle for bragging rights. Tonight is also Youth Sports Night highlighted with the team wearing an Olympic-themed uniform. Stay afterward to bid on your favorite player's jersey during the live auction.

