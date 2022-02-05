Lions out to Break Winless Streak Tonight

The final game of the three-game series against the Maine Mariners is tonight at Colisée Vidéotron.

The Mariners have taken the first two games of the series. Trois-Rivières will be looking to salvage a game with puck drop tonight at 7:00 p.m.

The game will be played behind closed doors. Fans can catch all the action on TVA Sports, 106.9 FM and FloSports.

Players to watch

Lions defenceman Olivier Galipeau, who has 22 points in 32 games

Mariners defenceman Zach Malatesta has 19 points in 33 games

