Lions out to Break Winless Streak Tonight
February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The final game of the three-game series against the Maine Mariners is tonight at Colisée Vidéotron.
The Mariners have taken the first two games of the series. Trois-Rivières will be looking to salvage a game with puck drop tonight at 7:00 p.m.
The game will be played behind closed doors. Fans can catch all the action on TVA Sports, 106.9 FM and FloSports.
Players to watch
Lions defenceman Olivier Galipeau, who has 22 points in 32 games
Mariners defenceman Zach Malatesta has 19 points in 33 games
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2022
- Lions out to Break Winless Streak Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Everblades Welcome Bears to the Swamp - Florida Everblades
- Gladiators Ready for Teddy Bear Toss - Atlanta Gladiators
- Icemen Close Western Road Trip with 4-2 Win at Utah - Jacksonville Icemen
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs. Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Idaho Wins Game 1 in OT vs. Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- RECAP -- McBride Hat-Tricks Completes Comeback in 5-4 Overtime Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Lions out to Break Winless Streak Tonight
- Lions Lose in OT to Mariners
- Lions and Mariners: Second Game in Two Nights
- Lions Fall to Mariners
- Lions Return to Colisée Vidéotron