Steelheads Comeback Earns Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Wichita

February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Idaho Steelheads (25-16-2) erased another two-goal deficit to earn a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Wichita Thunder (16-21-6) on Saturday night from INTRUST Bank Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Thunder pounced early on their first power play of the night before the Steelheads came back with a similar tally of their own. Forward Colton Kehler (PP, 7:26 1st) took a one-time shot to tie the game up before forward Frederick Letourneau (9:11 1st) slipped in a wrist shot off a faceoff for his first Steelheads goal and the 2-1 lead. However, the Thunder carried momentum into the second period with a goal late in the frame and added two more across the period for the 4-2 advantage. The Steelheads battled in the third period starting with an open goal for forward Kyle Marino (PP, 6:04 3rd) to draw within one, and a late power play allowed for a deflection by forward Mason Mitchell (PP, 17:15 3rd) to force overtime, 4-4. The Thunder netted the winner at the 3:00 mark of overtime to snag the extra point.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. WIC - Billy Exell (game-winner)

2. IDH - Colton Kehler (goal, assist)

3. WIC - Michal Stinil (goal, assist)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colton Kehler (F) - opening goal, game-tying assist

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Frederick Letourneau: In his Steelheads debut, Letourneau scored his first goal for the team and his third of the season. Letourneau was acquired earlier this week from Greenville.

- Colton Kehler: Kehler strung together back-to-back regulation goals across two games with the first tally of the night for the Steelheads. He is the fifth player to reach 10 goals this season on the team and also picked up an assist.

- Max Martin: Martin has been consistent in his point production, extending his assist streak to five games with six assists in that time. He's one back of A.J. White's season-best six-game assist streak set from November 26 through December 10.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Despite the loss, the Steelheads extended their point streak to six-straight games with the overtime result. It's officially the longest point streak of the season, breaking the mark set from December 3-11 when they earned a 4-0-1 record and earned the previous high for longest win streak. In their current point run, the Steelheads have scored three goals or more in all six games while netting four or more tallies in four of those contests while averaging 4.67 goals per game. It's the first back-to-back games with points on the road since November 7-10 in a pair of wins between Tulsa and Rapid City. The Steelheads have yet to earn points in three-straight on the road this season.

ATTENDANCE: 4,653

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Thunder complete their three-game weekend on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3:05 p.m. from INTRUST Bank Arena. Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM "The Ticket" & FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.