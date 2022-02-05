Glads Fall 3-2 on Teddy Bear Toss Night
February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (23-16-2-1) fell to the Norfolk Admirals (15-20-2-2) by a score of 3-2 Saturday night at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Cody Sylvester started the scoring and initiated the teddy bear toss with a goal midway through the second frame. After two Norfolk tallies, Atlanta tied the contest midway through the third period with a goal from Gabe Guertler but the Glads came up short after they conceded late in the period.
First Star: Blake Murray (NOR) - game-winning goal, assist
Second Star: Gabe Guertler (ATL) - goal
Third Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - goal
Josh Thrower started the game off with some fireworks as he dropped the gloves with Sean Leonard off the puck drop. The battle ended with Thrower landing a surplus of right hands, sending Leonard down to the ice and both players receiving fighting majors.
Just seconds later, Josh's older brother Dalton Thrower dropped the gloves with Sean Leonard's twin Steven Leonard. The fight lasted only seconds as Thrower landed a strong right hook, dropping Leonard down on the ice and both players received fighting majors for their bout.
After a scoreless first period, Cody Sylvester broke the deadlock for Atlanta to take a 1-0 lead and initiated the teddy bear tossing midway through the second period (8:51). Derek Topatigh collected the puck at the blue line and fired a laser that Sylvester redirected into the back of the net.
Norfolk tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period after Colton Heffley battered the puck into the back of the net (14:17).
Less than a minute later, the Admirals took a 2-1 advantage when Alex Tonge scored off a wrister (15:03).
Gabe Guertler cashed in for the Gladiators and leveled the game at 2-2 midway through the third period during a power-play opportunity. The tally came after Derek Topatigh blasted a one-timer from the left wing that Guertler directed past Norfolk goaltender Dylan Wells (11:40).
Norfolk took a 3-2 lead late in the third period when Blake Murray cashed in off a rebound (18:07).
Atlanta goaltender Kevin Mandolese finished the night saving 31 of 34 shots.
The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM against the Norfolk Admirals at Gas South Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2022
- Americans Fall in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Murray's Late Third Period Goal Gives Admirals Win over Atlanta - Norfolk Admirals
- Lions Drop Third Straight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Stay the Course, Stun Railers in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Malatesta Plays Overtime Hero Again as Mariners Sweep Lions - Maine Mariners
- Exell Nets Overtime Winner on Saturday Night vs. Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Blanked by Mavericks, 2-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Explode in Third for 3-2 Win over Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glads Fall 3-2 on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Comeback Earns Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Wichita - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Defeat Cyclones, 5-2, Behind Hawkins' Two Goals - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Fall 5-2 to Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Millman Scores a Pair as Royals Sweep Growlers - Reading Royals
- Iowa Wipes Away Nailers with 4-1 Road Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Drop Difficult Decision to Iowa - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Grab a Point in Overtime Loss Saturday Night vs. Kalamazoo - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Start February with Win over In-State Rivals - South Carolina Stingrays
- Coughlin Scores First in Greenville, Rabbits Fall 5-1 to Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Come up Short against Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Growlers Downed 5-1 by Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
- Marotte Returned to Allen from San Diego (AHL) - Allen Americans
- Crinella Returning Highlights Several Transactions - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 5 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: February 5, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Send Defenseman Adam Parsells to Greenville - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Lions out to Break Winless Streak Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Everblades Welcome Bears to the Swamp - Florida Everblades
- Gladiators Ready for Teddy Bear Toss - Atlanta Gladiators
- Icemen Close Western Road Trip with 4-2 Win at Utah - Jacksonville Icemen
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs. Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Idaho Wins Game 1 in OT vs. Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- RECAP -- McBride Hat-Tricks Completes Comeback in 5-4 Overtime Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.