Glads Fall 3-2 on Teddy Bear Toss Night

February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (23-16-2-1) fell to the Norfolk Admirals (15-20-2-2) by a score of 3-2 Saturday night at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Cody Sylvester started the scoring and initiated the teddy bear toss with a goal midway through the second frame. After two Norfolk tallies, Atlanta tied the contest midway through the third period with a goal from Gabe Guertler but the Glads came up short after they conceded late in the period.

First Star: Blake Murray (NOR) - game-winning goal, assist

Second Star: Gabe Guertler (ATL) - goal

Third Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - goal

Josh Thrower started the game off with some fireworks as he dropped the gloves with Sean Leonard off the puck drop. The battle ended with Thrower landing a surplus of right hands, sending Leonard down to the ice and both players receiving fighting majors.

Just seconds later, Josh's older brother Dalton Thrower dropped the gloves with Sean Leonard's twin Steven Leonard. The fight lasted only seconds as Thrower landed a strong right hook, dropping Leonard down on the ice and both players received fighting majors for their bout.

After a scoreless first period, Cody Sylvester broke the deadlock for Atlanta to take a 1-0 lead and initiated the teddy bear tossing midway through the second period (8:51). Derek Topatigh collected the puck at the blue line and fired a laser that Sylvester redirected into the back of the net.

Norfolk tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period after Colton Heffley battered the puck into the back of the net (14:17).

Less than a minute later, the Admirals took a 2-1 advantage when Alex Tonge scored off a wrister (15:03).

Gabe Guertler cashed in for the Gladiators and leveled the game at 2-2 midway through the third period during a power-play opportunity. The tally came after Derek Topatigh blasted a one-timer from the left wing that Guertler directed past Norfolk goaltender Dylan Wells (11:40).

Norfolk took a 3-2 lead late in the third period when Blake Murray cashed in off a rebound (18:07).

Atlanta goaltender Kevin Mandolese finished the night saving 31 of 34 shots.

The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM against the Norfolk Admirals at Gas South Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.