Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: February 5, 2022

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (21-16-3-0 / .563) visit the Florida Everblades (23-14-3-3 / .605) as the in-state rivals will square off for the third time this week with a 7 p.m. puck drop tonight at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears picked up a 4-2 win at home last night over the Everblades to even the season series at three wins apiece.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Brad Barone is expected to start in net tonight for the Solar Bears; he is 3-2-0 against Florida with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. This will be his sixth consecutive start dating back to Jan. 23 at Maine - he has gone 2-2-1 in that stretch with a 2.77 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

The Solar Bears have been opportunistic on the road against Florida, winning two of three games at Hertz Arena this season. The Everblades have an 8-9-0-2 record on home ice.

Hunter Fejes leads the Solar Bears with four points (2g-2a) in four games against Florida.

Joe Garreffa has 2g-2a in his last three games.

Jackson Keane is expected to dress tonight after sitting out the last four games; the rookie forward is tied for the team's active lead among rookies with eight assists and is still looking for his first pro goal.

Blake Winiecki leads the Everblades in scoring against Orlando with two goals and five assists through five games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Florida Everblades for Scout Night on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/scouts to learn how to sign up your scout troop!

