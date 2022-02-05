Iowa Wipes Away Nailers with 4-1 Road Win

Wheeling, WV - The Iowa Heartlanders capped off a weekend road trip with back-to-back victories, sealing a 4-1 win Saturday at the Wheeling Nailers. Iowa scored three times in the second period and led by four until early in the third. Zach White, Kris Bennett and Jack Billings (2 goals) tallied in the second frame. Hunter Jones blocked 33 shots in victory.

Iowa won all three of its games at Wesbanco Arena this season.

Billings opened the scoring at 1:17 of the first on an odd-man rush. Joe Widmar sprinted into the zone up the left wing and from the half wall and dished to the pirouetting Billings. He deftly deflected the puck through his legs and the netminder's pads. Billings is second on the team with 13 goals. Dean Moore received the secondary assist.

White opened up the second-frame scoring with his sixth of the season, lifting a pass from Ryan Kuffner over the goaltender's shoulder. Bennett received the secondary helper at 2:32. A minute later, Bennett was sprung on a short-handed breakaway and backhanded the puck in for his team-best 16th of the season. To cap the Landers' scoring, Billings made it 4-0 with a jam home at the doorstep at 6:48 of the 2nd.

Stefanos Lekkas was pulled after giving up four goals on 18 shots. Brody Claeys made eight saves in relief.

