Millman Scores a Pair as Royals Sweep Growlers

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Newfoundland Growlers, 5-1, Saturday, Feb. 5 at Mary Browns Centre. Royals goaltender Kirill Ustimenko saved 26 of 27 shots, while Growlers goalie Alex Horawski saved 34 of 39 shots.

Reading got on the board first and just like the game prior it was Frank DiChiara lighting the lamp. Garrett McFadden put a shot on net that deflected off of a Growler on it's way towards Newfoundland's net and onto DiChiara's stick. After settling the bouncing puck, DiChiara beat Horawski with a backhand shot for an early Royals lead, 1-0.

The Royals scored four more unanswered goals in the final two periods of play. Jackson Cressey and Brad Morrison scored in the first four minutes into the period. Mason Millman scored on a wrist shot from the top of the zone to earn his first goal of the season and extend the Royals' lead to four goals after two periods.

Millman followed up his first goal of the season with another goal in the third period. The rookie skated into the slot and ripped a shot past Horawski's glove, scoring top shelf for his second goal of the game.

Newfoundland avoided a shutout in the series finale with a goal late into the third period. Gordie Green put a wrist shot past the glove side of Ustimenko after picking the puck up off of a blocked shot by Jacob Pritchard.

The Royals host the Adirondack Thunder Tuesday, Feb. 8th, at 10:30 a.m. at Santander Arena.

