Millman Scores a Pair as Royals Sweep Growlers
February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Newfoundland Growlers, 5-1, Saturday, Feb. 5 at Mary Browns Centre. Royals goaltender Kirill Ustimenko saved 26 of 27 shots, while Growlers goalie Alex Horawski saved 34 of 39 shots.
Reading got on the board first and just like the game prior it was Frank DiChiara lighting the lamp. Garrett McFadden put a shot on net that deflected off of a Growler on it's way towards Newfoundland's net and onto DiChiara's stick. After settling the bouncing puck, DiChiara beat Horawski with a backhand shot for an early Royals lead, 1-0.
The Royals scored four more unanswered goals in the final two periods of play. Jackson Cressey and Brad Morrison scored in the first four minutes into the period. Mason Millman scored on a wrist shot from the top of the zone to earn his first goal of the season and extend the Royals' lead to four goals after two periods.
Millman followed up his first goal of the season with another goal in the third period. The rookie skated into the slot and ripped a shot past Horawski's glove, scoring top shelf for his second goal of the game.
Newfoundland avoided a shutout in the series finale with a goal late into the third period. Gordie Green put a wrist shot past the glove side of Ustimenko after picking the puck up off of a blocked shot by Jacob Pritchard.
The Royals host the Adirondack Thunder Tuesday, Feb. 8th, at 10:30 a.m. at Santander Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2022
- Americans Fall in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Murray's Late Third Period Goal Gives Admirals Win over Atlanta - Norfolk Admirals
- Lions Drop Third Straight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Stay the Course, Stun Railers in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Malatesta Plays Overtime Hero Again as Mariners Sweep Lions - Maine Mariners
- Exell Nets Overtime Winner on Saturday Night vs. Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Blanked by Mavericks, 2-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Explode in Third for 3-2 Win over Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glads Fall 3-2 on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Comeback Earns Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Wichita - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Defeat Cyclones, 5-2, Behind Hawkins' Two Goals - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Fall 5-2 to Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Millman Scores a Pair as Royals Sweep Growlers - Reading Royals
- Iowa Wipes Away Nailers with 4-1 Road Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Drop Difficult Decision to Iowa - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Grab a Point in Overtime Loss Saturday Night vs. Kalamazoo - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Start February with Win over In-State Rivals - South Carolina Stingrays
- Coughlin Scores First in Greenville, Rabbits Fall 5-1 to Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Come up Short against Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Growlers Downed 5-1 by Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
- Marotte Returned to Allen from San Diego (AHL) - Allen Americans
- Crinella Returning Highlights Several Transactions - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 5 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: February 5, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Send Defenseman Adam Parsells to Greenville - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Lions out to Break Winless Streak Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Everblades Welcome Bears to the Swamp - Florida Everblades
- Gladiators Ready for Teddy Bear Toss - Atlanta Gladiators
- Icemen Close Western Road Trip with 4-2 Win at Utah - Jacksonville Icemen
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs. Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Idaho Wins Game 1 in OT vs. Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- RECAP -- McBride Hat-Tricks Completes Comeback in 5-4 Overtime Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Millman Scores a Pair as Royals Sweep Growlers
- Pritchard Scores Overtime Goal for Royals Back-To-Back Wins over Growlers
- Royals Seek Second Straight Win vs. Growlers on the Road
- Gooch, Ebbing Score Hat Tricks as Royals Dominate Growlers
- Royals Open Series with Growlers for First Place in the North Division