Gladiators Ready for Teddy Bear Toss

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (23-15-2-1) square off against the Norfolk Admirals (14-20-2-2) tonight at Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Tonight is the Gladiators' annual Teddy Bear Toss night. On Atlanta's first goal, fans will throw stuffed animals onto the ice to be donated to children in need in the Atlanta area.

Scouting the Admirals

Norfolk sits in sixth place out of seven teams in the South Division. The Admirals are in the midst of a stretch of four games in five days, including last night's 6-0 loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Alex Tonge, the Admirals' all-star selection, paces the club with 30 points (15G-15A). Former Chicago Blackhawk Matt Carey has been a strong addition for Norfolk, as the 29-year-old has 11 points (3G-8A) in 11 games with the Admirals. Norfolk has not won a game in Atlanta since Dec. 30, 2018 (1,133 days).

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

The Gladiators took down the Admirals 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday at Gas South Arena. Kamerin Nault tied the game with his second goal of the season in the third period, and Cody Sylvester netted the game-winner 42 seconds into overtime. Goaltender Chris Nell made 17 saves on 18 shots to earn his sixth win of the season.

Shin Becomes Second Korean-Born Player in ECHL

Sanghoon Shin became just the second Korean-born player to appear in an ECHL game, joining Daniel Kim who appeared in seven games with the Bakersfield Condors from 2004 to 2007. The Gladiators signed the former South Korean Olympian on Jan. 31. Shin represented South Korea in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and has played for his country in 123 international competitions. In the 2019-20 season with Anyang Halla, Shin led the Asia League with 22 goals.

Nell Named ECHL Goaltender or the Week

The league announced on Tuesday that Chris Nell has been named the ECHL Goaltender of the week for Jan. 24-30. Nell went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .965 in two appearances against Jacksonville last week. The 27-year-old picked up his sixth win of the season on Wednesday against Norfolk with 17 saves on 18 shots. The award marks the first time in his career that Nell has tabbed league honors. Nell has now won five of his last six starts and owns a .944 save percentage in that span.

Welcome to the Coliseum

The Gladiators have won nine straight home games dating back to Jan. 2 against Florida. Atlanta's current run at home is the longest home win streak in the ECHL this season. The franchise's all-time home win streak was set at 12 games from Jan. 6, 2012 to Feb. 11, 2012. The Gladiators are 17-6-1-0 at Gas South Arena this season for a South-Division leading .778 points percentage on home ice. Atlanta has the third-best points percentage at home in the ECHL.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Norfolk Admirals

PROMOTION: Teddy Bear Toss

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

