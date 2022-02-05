Exell Nets Overtime Winner on Saturday Night vs. Idaho
February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Billy Exell scored three minutes into overtime to push Wichita past Idaho, 5-4, on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Exell, Peter Crinella and Michal Stinil led the way for the Thunder with two points. Jake Theut grabbed the win, stopping 32 shots.
The game mirrored Friday night's overtime contest between the two teams. Cam Clarke scored on the power play at 3:55 of the first to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead.
Colton Kehler tied it at 7:26 with a power play marker from the left circle. At 9:11, Frederic Letourneau got to a loose puck off a faceoff and beat Theut to the blocker side to make it 2-1.
Dalton Skelly tied the game at 17:47. He fired a shot from the left point that got past Colton Point to make it 2-2.
Alex Peters made it 3-2 at 4:47 of the second. He caught a pass near the top of the crease. With his back to the net, he turned around on his backhand and slid it off the far post. At 12:56, Stinil jammed home a rebound for his eighth of the year to make it 4-2.
Idaho mounted a third period comeback for the second night in a row, scoring twice on the power play. Kyle Marino scored at 6:04 to cut the lead to 4-3. Mason Mitchell redirected a shot from the blueline at 17:14 to even up the contest at four.
In overtime, Exell came up the left wing on a two-on-one and fired a wrist shot to the short side for the game-winner.
Wichita wins its first overtime game of the season. The Thunder had five different goal scorers and 12 different players collected points.
Exell and Stinil each had a goal and an assist. Crinella, in his first game back since returning from Springfield, tallied two helpers.
Wichita and Idaho close a three-game set tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.
ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder celebrate Billy Exell's overtime winner
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2022
- Americans Fall in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Murray's Late Third Period Goal Gives Admirals Win over Atlanta - Norfolk Admirals
- Lions Drop Third Straight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Stay the Course, Stun Railers in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Malatesta Plays Overtime Hero Again as Mariners Sweep Lions - Maine Mariners
- Exell Nets Overtime Winner on Saturday Night vs. Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Blanked by Mavericks, 2-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Explode in Third for 3-2 Win over Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glads Fall 3-2 on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Comeback Earns Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Wichita - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Defeat Cyclones, 5-2, Behind Hawkins' Two Goals - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Fall 5-2 to Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Millman Scores a Pair as Royals Sweep Growlers - Reading Royals
- Iowa Wipes Away Nailers with 4-1 Road Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Drop Difficult Decision to Iowa - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Grab a Point in Overtime Loss Saturday Night vs. Kalamazoo - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Start February with Win over In-State Rivals - South Carolina Stingrays
- Coughlin Scores First in Greenville, Rabbits Fall 5-1 to Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Come up Short against Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Growlers Downed 5-1 by Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
- Marotte Returned to Allen from San Diego (AHL) - Allen Americans
- Crinella Returning Highlights Several Transactions - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 5 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: February 5, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Send Defenseman Adam Parsells to Greenville - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Lions out to Break Winless Streak Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Everblades Welcome Bears to the Swamp - Florida Everblades
- Gladiators Ready for Teddy Bear Toss - Atlanta Gladiators
- Icemen Close Western Road Trip with 4-2 Win at Utah - Jacksonville Icemen
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs. Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Idaho Wins Game 1 in OT vs. Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- RECAP -- McBride Hat-Tricks Completes Comeback in 5-4 Overtime Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.