RECAP -- McBride Hat-Tricks Completes Comeback in 5-4 Overtime Win

February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Idaho Steelheads (25-16-1) rallied from two goals down in the third period to win 5-4 on a hat-trick goal over the Wichita Thunder (15-21-6) on Friday night from INTRUST Bank Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

Scoring started late in the first period with a power play strike for the Thunder before the Steelheads found an answer from forward Shawn McBride (16:28 1st) from the right side of the net to knot the game, 1-1. Early in the second, the Thunder found another go-ahead strike before McBride (PP, 17:56 2nd) punched home a rebound late in the frame for a second tying goal, 2-2. The Thunder pounced early in the third period with two quick strikes to take the early 4-2 advantage. The Steelheads comeback bid began with an unassisted takeaway from forward Zach Walker (7:38 3rd) and forced overtime with an angled shot from forward Colton Kehler (EA, 18:51 3rd) in a 4-4 game. In overtime, McBride (3:45 OT) put back a rebound to finish the hat-trick and comeback in the 5-4 win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Shawn McBride (hat-trick, game-winner)

2. WIC - Alex Peters (two assists)

3. IDH - Zach Walker (goal, assist)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Shawn McBride (F) - first-career hat-trick, overtime-winning goal

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Shawn McBride: McBride earned his first-career hat-trick as well as his first overtime-winning goal, netting the first two tallies and the final one. It's his first multi-goal game of the season and launches him to nine goals on the season.

- Zach Walker: Walker's tenacity paid off with one goal and one assist, including the first goal of the comeback. It's Walker's second-career multi-point game and stretches his current run to points in five of seven games (2-4-6).

- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky made a career-high 49 saves on 53 shots to turn in his third-straight win following losses in five of six to start the calendar year. Kupsky has a team-best 11 wins with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads recorded their third hat-trick of the season to extend their win streak to five games. It's the first time in Steelheads history that two-straight overtime wins have been earned by the hat-trick goal, joining the hat-trick by Yauheni Aksiantsiuk on November 26 in the 3-2 victory over the Allen Americans. It's also the second time in the ECHL era that two-straight hat-tricks were involved in an overtime result and first since the 2015-16 season when Carson McMillan's hat-trick was part of a 5-4 road win over Wichita on Feb. 21, 2016 and a hat-trick by Rob Linsmayer on Mar. 25, 2016 during a 5-4 overtime loss at home to the Colorado Eagles. All three hat-tricks have been scored by different players, and tonight's was the 45th in the ECHL era.

ATTENDANCE: 3,391

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Thunder continue their three-game weekend on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 6:05 p.m. from INTRUST Bank Arena. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM "The Ticket" & FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.