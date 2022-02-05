Growlers Downed 5-1 by Royals

February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers fell to the Reading Royals for the third straight day as they lost 5-1 on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Reading opened the scoring through Frank DiChiara for the second straight night, this time 12 minutes into the first period as he found space alone at the backdoor to make it 1-0 Royals after the opening frame.

Newfoundland would have no better fortune in the second period as the Royals riddled off three goals in quick succession to extend their lead to 4-0. Jackson Cressey, Brad Morrison, and Mason Millman found the back of the net to give the visitors a four-goal cushion after 40 minutes played.

After Reading added a fifth in the third period through Millman, Newfoundland managed to spoil the shutout bid for Royals goaltender Kirill Ustimenko. Gordie Green got the Growlers on the board midway through the 3rd with Evan Neugold and Tristan Pomerleau providing the assists.

That was as close as the Growlers would get as the Royals held on to take the win with a 5-1 final score.

Quick Hits

Alex Horawski made his professional debut in goal for the Growlers.

Gordie Green moved into 5th place in goalscoring for the Growlers with his 8th of the season.

The Growlers return to the Mary Brown's Centre on Wednesday night to open a four-game set with the Maine Mariners.

Three Stars

1. REA - M. Millman

2. NFL - J. Cressey

3. REA - G. Green

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.