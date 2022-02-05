Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-2

West Valley City, Utah - The Jacksonville Icemen scored 3 unanswered goals in the third period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies in the 2nd game of Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend presented by FedEx.

Jacksonville got on the board first as Craig Martin scored his team leading 13th of the year 14:17 in. Connor McDonald tied the game with 30 seconds left with Nate Clurman and Brian Bowen getting the assist.

In the second period Utah took the lead 16:06 in as Ben Tardif scored a shorthanded goal on a pass from Trey Bradley. It was Utah's league leading 17th shorthanded tally of the year. The Grizz led 2-1 after 2 periods.

The Icemen tied the game 7:27 into the third period as Derek Lodermeier redirected a Bryan Etter shot from the right side. Brendan Harris gave Jacksonville the lead with 5:50 left in the third. Pavel Vorobei scored an empty net tally with 1 minute left to conclude the scoring as Jacksonville scored 4 goals in both games of the series at Maverik Center, winning 4-1 on February 3rd and 4-2 on Friday.

It was the first time Utah lost game where they led after 2 periods. Utah outshot Jacksonville 33 to 26. Icemen goaltender Charles Williams saved 31 of 33 to earn his 10th win of the year. Trent Miner saved 22 of 25 in the loss as Utah's record falls to 26-15-2-1.

A good crowd of 5301 was at Maverik Center as the Grizzlies wore specialty jersey's for Fight Cancer Weekend presented by FedEx. The Grizz hit the road for a 3 game series at Iowa on February 9, 11-12. Face-off all 3 nights is at 6:05 pm and can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr. Next homestand will be a 3 game set vs Worcester on February 18-19 at 7:10 pm and February 21st at 1:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Brendan Harris (Jacksonville) - GWG with 5:50 left in the third period.

2. Derek Lodermeier (Jacksonville) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Charles Williams (Jacksonville) - 31 of 33 saves.

