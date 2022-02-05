Idaho Wins Game 1 in OT vs. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - Shawn McBride scored at 3:45 of overtime to help push Idaho past Wichita on Friday night, 5-4, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Carter Johnson and Alex Peters led the way for the Thunder with two points each.

David Thomson put the Thunder on the board first at 13:33 of the opening period. He redirected a shot from Garrett Schmitz on the power play to make it 1-0.

McBride recorded his first of three on the night and tied the game at 16:28. He caught a pass across the crease and beat Evan Buitenhuis for his seventh of the year.

In the second, Carter Johnson tallied his 12th of the year at 2:04. He made a power move along the goal line, found a rebound on his initial shot and beat Jake Kupsky to make it 2-1. At 17:56, McBride netted his second of the game on the power play. He found a loose puck off a tipped shot from Kyle Marino and beat Buitenhuis to tie it at two.

Logan Fredericks put the Thunder back on top at 2:13 of the third. Michal Stinil came out from behind the net, fed a pass over Fredericks and he scored his eighth of the year. Jay Dickman made it 4-2 at 4:43, firing home a pass from Peters for his 13th of the year.

Zach Walker intercepted a pass at 7:38 and put home a backhand to cut the lead to 4-3. Idaho pulled Kupsky for the extra attacker with just over a minute to go and tied the game. Colton Kehler took a shot that banked off a skate near the crease and the puck trickled over the line to make it 4-4.

In overtime, McBride scored his third of the night at 3:45 to give the Steelheads a 5-4 win. Dawson Barteaux came around the net, cut down the slot and fired a one-handed shot on net. McBride pounced on a rebound and beat Buitenhuis for the win.

Wichita falls to 0-6 in games decided in overtime. The Thunder had a season-high 53 shots while Idaho unloaded 48.

Dickman has points in three-straight and seven points over his last five games. Carter Johnson had a goal and an assist and has points in three-straight (1g, 5a). Peters collected two helpers. Thomson recorded his first goal as a pro. Fredericks has points in three-straight, recording one goal and three helpers. Stephen Johnson has assists in three-straight.

Wichita remains at home tomorrow night to host Idaho at 7:05 p.m.

