Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs. Stingrays

February 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-15-4-3) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (14-22-4-0)

February 5, 2022 | 7:05 PM | Regular Season Game #37

Referees: John Lindner (6)

Linesmen: Antoine Bujold-Roux (72), Scott Senger (72)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45pm

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

STINGRAY SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (5-2-1-1) Home: (3-0-1-0) Away: (2-2-0-1)

Last Meeting:

January 26, 2022 Greenville 7 vs South Carolina 2

Next Meeting:

February 15, 2022 Greenville at South Carolina

QUICK BITS

ADMIRABLE EFFORT:

The Swamp Rabbits skated circles around the Norfolk Admirals in a 6-0 win on home ice, Friday night. Rabbits scored three goals in the first period, Ayden MacDonald at 10:22, Anthony Rinaldi at 14:54 and Justin Nachbaur at 17:58. There was no slowing down in the second period as Brett Kemp, Liam Pecararo and Shawn Cameron each tacked on another goal leading to a 6-0 Swamp Rabbits victory. Pecararo's second period goal extends his point streak to 17 games, the longest active streak in the ECHL.

SCOUTING THE STINGRAYS:

The Rabbits host the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday. The Rays hold a 14-22-4 record and have been outscored 132-94 in games this season. Justin Florek is the leading scorer, netting 25 points in 38 games ( 12G, 13A). Florek had his three game point streak snapped on Sunday against the Norfolk Admirals. Ryan Bednard has seen most of the action for South Carolina, holding a 9-11-1 record, 2.96GAA and .900SV%.

PUSHIN' P:

Liam Pecararo currently holds a 17 game point streak in which he has recorded 29 points (16g, 13a). Pecararo's streak is the longest in the ECHL since the 2018-19 season, tied for third longest since the 2008-09 season. Pec's continues to climb the ladder and approaches the longest streak in over 6 years (19 games in 2015-16).

SUPERSIZE ME:

Ayden MacDonald is back on track after an off night on 1/29 as he has scored a goal in back to back games. MacDonald's play has been stellar since he joined the Swamp Rabbits straight from Brock University, in St. Catharines, ON. MacDonald has six points in his eight games with Greenville this season (4g, 2a).

RINALDI'S ROLLIN':

Anthony Rinaldi has had a hot hand for quite some time now. Rinaldi has 12 points in the last 10 games, including four multi-point games. In that 10 game span, Rinaldi has netted five goals and seven assists; stepping up when his team needed him the most.

NASTY NACHO':

Justin Nachbaur has started to show what he can do, stepping up in big situations despite only appearing in eight games. Nachbaur has three points in the last two games (2g, 1a) and six total points this season (4g, 2a). Nachbaur's goal on Friday night gave the Swamp Rabbits a 3-0 lead, in what quickly became a blowout against the Admirals. His goal came at the 17:58 mark of the first period after tic-tac-toe passing from Dallas Gerads and Shawn Cameron found him wide open in front of the net.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

The Bits will face the 14-20-2-2 Norfolk Admirals on home ice on Wednesday night. Norfolk has won just three of the last 10 games. Alex Tonge is the leading scorer with 30 points in 32 games (15g, 15a). Dylan Wells has been the primary netminder for the Admirals. Wells holds a 8-6-1 record in 17 games, 3.67 GAA and .894 SV%. Wells faced 29 shots against the Bits last night before exiting the game in favor of Michael Bullion. Bullion has appeared in 3 games, holding a 0-1-0-1 record, 1.55GAA and .947SV%.

