Preview: Everblades Welcome Bears to the Swamp

ESTERO, Fla. - After splitting two games Thursday and Friday at the Amway Center in Orlando, the Florida Everblades will welcome their ECHL South Division and Sunshine State rival, the Orlando Solar Bears, to Hertz Arena for the rubber game of a three-game weekend series. The puck drops at 7:00 pm.

THE OPPONENT: Following the two-game split in Orlando, the Solar Bears currently sit at 21-16-3-0 with 45 points and a .563 points percentage, which places them fourth in the ECHL South Division.

GAME SEVEN!: The Everblades and Solar Bears have met six times this season, with each team taking three games. Back in November, the rivals exchanged 3-2 victories, with each team winning at the other's arena. The following month, in December, the Blades hung a 5-0 shutout victory on the Bears at the Amway Center, while Orlando captured a 4-3 triumph at The Swamp on December 29. With the series tied at two games apiece, the Everblades posted a 4-1 victory on Thursday, while the Solar Bears avenged that decision with a 4-2 win on Friday.

LAST TIME OUT: The Florida Everblades claimed a 2-1 lead just over five minutes into the game, but the Orlando Solar Bears scored three unanswered goals over the final two periods to claim a 4-2 victory in a battle between South Division and Sunshine State rivals Friday night at the Amway Center. After Orlando opened the scoring 33 seconds into the contest, Joe Pendenza (3:40) and Alex Aleardi (5:15) scored 95 seconds apart to give the Blades the one-goal lead after 20 minutes of play. The tide turned against the Everblades in the second period, as Orlando scored twice to take a 3-2 lead. Orlando pulled off another quick strike just 18 seconds into the third period to close out the scoring at 4-2 in favor of the Solar Bears.

LOOKING AHEAD: After Saturday's game, the Blades and Bears will meet eight more times in the regular season. Following this weekend's series, the teams will head back to Orlando for back-to-back games on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13. Six more meetings between the clubs await after that, with four of the six games slated for Hertz Arena.

WE'VE GOT SOME BEAR HUNTERS: In the process of splitting six meetings with Orlando this season, the Everblades hold a 19-14 edge in scoring across those six contests. Against the Solar Bears, Blake Winiecki leads the Blades with seven points on two goals and a team-best five assists, doing so in just five games played. John McCarron and Joe Pendenza have each potted a team-high four goals against Orlando, while also tallying six and five points, respectively. Levko Koper has registered four helpers.

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER: The Everblades have won their last three Saturday night home games, outscoring their visitors to Hertz Arena by a 13-5 margin. Florida topped Atlanta 5-1 on December 18, defeated South Carolina 5-2 on January 8 and stymied Atlanta once again by a 3-2 count on January 22. Prior to embarking on their current three-game home Saturday winning streak, the Blades had posted an 0-2-2 mark in Saturday home games, including two setbacks by way of shootout.

THE CAPTAIN IS CLOSING IN: Just a couple of weeks after setting new Everblades franchise records for points, Captain Everblade John McCarron is nearing another set of major milestones. With two goals on Thursday, McCarron raised his Everblade career goal total to 140 in the regular season and 158 in all games including playoffs. The captain is within five goals of Reggie Berg's career regular-season mark of 145 and within six of Berg's overall mark of 164.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Hertz Arena (Estero, Fla.)

WHEN: Saturday, February 5 at 7:00 pm

TICKETS: Purchase tickets for Saturday's game and all future Everblades games HERE.

PROMOTIONS: The first February home game is one you don't want to miss. In addition to our Saturday Night Tailgate party featuring live music by James Prather from 5-7 pm, it will also be Beach Night! Break out your swim trunks & sunscreen courtesy of Molly Moo's Ice Cream. The first 500 fans will receive an Everblades beach bag, presented by Molly Moo's Ice Cream!

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

