Walleye Players to Serve Dinner at Charity Event January 28
January 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
The Walleye will host a celebrity wait event when 'Tip-A-Walleye' is held at Holy Toledo! Tavern on Tuesday, January 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Walleye players will be serving as the waiters that evening. It'll provide a unique and exciting opportunity to meet a player up close and personal as they serve your meal.
A special raffle will also be held during the event. All tips and raffle proceeds will benefit Cystic Fibrosis Canada.
This is a cause near and dear to the heart of Walleye defenseman Mike Moffat, as his wife Amber lives with CF. They are active in raising money and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. To learn more about Mike and Amber, click here.
RESERVE YOUR TABLE AT HOLY TOLEDO! TAVERN
Holy Toledo! Tavern combines Toledo's rich history and warm hospitality while providing a fun gathering place for people who live, work, play and visit downtown.
Reservations are recommended: call 419-724-4499 to reserve your table for Tip-A-Walleye Night.
