ECHL Transactions - January 6
January 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 6, 2020:
Brampton:
Delete Francois Beauchemin, F recalled by Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Scott Dornbrock, D activated from reserve
Delete Frank Hora, D placed on reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
Delete Sean Romeo, G traded to Florida
Florida:
Delete Tom McCollum, G recalled by Hartford
Maine:
Add Ryan Ferrill, F activated from reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Joe Duszak, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Delete Giorgio Estephan, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Colt Conrad, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Tom Parisi, D returned from loan to Belleville
Add Scott Davidson, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Ully, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete Josh Winquist, F loaned to Rockford
Tulsa:
Delete Jared Thomas, F traded to Florida
Wheeling:
Add Ruslan Rakhmatov, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Heath, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/28)
Worcester:
Add Kyle McKenzie, D activated from reserve [1/5]
Delete Mike Cornell, D recalled by Bridgeport [1/5]
