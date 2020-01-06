ECHL Transactions - January 6

January 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 6, 2020:

Brampton:

Delete Francois Beauchemin, F recalled by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Scott Dornbrock, D activated from reserve

Delete Frank Hora, D placed on reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

Delete Sean Romeo, G traded to Florida

Florida:

Delete Tom McCollum, G recalled by Hartford

Maine:

Add Ryan Ferrill, F activated from reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Joe Duszak, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Delete Giorgio Estephan, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Colt Conrad, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Tom Parisi, D returned from loan to Belleville

Add Scott Davidson, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Ully, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete Josh Winquist, F loaned to Rockford

Tulsa:

Delete Jared Thomas, F traded to Florida

Wheeling:

Add Ruslan Rakhmatov, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Heath, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/28)

Worcester:

Add Kyle McKenzie, D activated from reserve [1/5]

Delete Mike Cornell, D recalled by Bridgeport [1/5]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.