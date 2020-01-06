Defender Parisi Rejoins Rays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals, have announced Monday that defenseman Tom Parisi has been released from his professional tryout agreement by the AHL's Belleville Senators and will rejoin the Stingrays.

Parisi suited up for Belleville's Jan. 4 game vs. Lehigh Valley and finished with a +1 rating during a 5-3 win for the Senators. This season the Commack, N.Y. native has played in three total games with Belleville during two different PTO agreements, earning two assists and a +2 rating.

The 26-year-old blueliner has appeared in 23 games with South Carolina this season, totaling 16 points with five goals and 11 assists as well as a +12 rating.

South Carolina is back in action on Tuesday night to take on the Atlanta Gladiators at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

